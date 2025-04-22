American actions and the dollar fall while Trump renews attacks against the president of the Fed Powell | Donald Trump News





American shares and the dollar have dropped sharply while the President of the United States, Donald, prevents attacks on the head of the US central bank from shaking up the best economy in the world.

The S&P 500 benchmark dropped 2.36% on Monday, one of the most steep declines of a day of the year.

The nasdaq composite heavy with technology fell 2.55%, resulting in the index decreasing almost 18% compared to its position at the start of the year.

The dollar fell to a hollow of three years, at one point, weakening at 97.923 against a basket of large currencies.

US government bonds also dropped, investors have sold traditional security assets, yield on cash tickets at 10 years old exceeding 4.4%.

Asian markets were down Tuesday, with Japan Nikkei 225, Hong Kongs Hang Seng Index and Taiwans Taiex dropped by around 0.8%, 0.6%and 0.5%, at 2:00 GMT respectively.

Abrupt losses have occurred while Trump has renewed his attacks on the president of the American federal reserve Jerome Powell, marking the boss of the Central Bank, a large loser and too late on social networks so as not to have evolved more quickly to reduce interest rates.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to replace Powell, saying last week that his dismissal cannot happen quickly enough.

Friday, Kevin Hassett, prevails over the best economic advisor, said that the administration was studying the possibility of withdrawing Powell, whose mandate takes place until May next year.

Since he announced his latest reduction in his benchmark interest rate in December, the Federal Reserve Policy Committee has expressed prudence as to the drop in short -term rates in the midst of concerns that prevail over the radical rates that will stir up inflation.

Powell warned in a speech last week that prices could leave the American economy struggling with weak growth, an increase in unemployment and higher inflation at the same time, putting the central banks two objectives of maximum employment and stable prices in tension.

We know from experience in the United States and many other countries that politicians are tempted to facilitate monetary policy while they are in power, because the initial effects are to increase growth and employment. It was not until later, perhaps when they left their duties, that higher inflation appears, Joseph E Gagnon, main member of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, told Al Jazeera.

The markets understand this and fear that President Trump can try to undo the long -standing protection of the FEDs against political interference.

Powell, who was appointed by Trump in 2017 and exploited to serve another four -year term by former American president Joe Biden, said he would not resign if she was questioned and insisted that he could only be withdrawn for an evidence.

Under a decision of the Supreme Court of the United States rendered in 1935, the executive branch is prohibited from rejecting independent federal agencies such as the federal reserve, except for the cause.

The Trump administration, which has targeted numerous established standards, seeks to cancel the 90 -year precedent in a Supreme Court case linked to its rejection of heads of the Merit Systems Protection and National Labor Relations Board.

Any decision to reject Powell would almost certainly send shock waves via the financial markets, given the principle more than a century that the federal reserve should allow interest rates free from political considerations.

On Monday, Austan Goolsbee, president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, warned that any effort aimed at undermining the independence of the central bank would have negative ramifications for the economy.

When there are long -term interferences, this will mean higher inflation, Goolsbee said in an interview with CNBC, without directly commenting on Trumps against Powell.

This will mean greater growth and higher unemployment.

Gagnon said the financial markets reacted to the greatest probability of presidential interference in the federal reserve.

More generally, investors will be less interested in having investments in the United States if they believe that the Fed will not be independent in the future, because this means that the American economy will not work both in the future as in the past, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/4/22/us-stocks-and-dollar-tumble-as-trump-renews-attacks-on-fed-chair-powell

