In a recent room In The AtlanticReuel Marc Gerecht, senior member of the neoconservative foundation for the defense of democracies, urged the United States to face Turkey. According to Gerecht, Turkey emerged, under the presidency of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as perhaps the greatest danger for Israel in the Middle East, degenerating the threat of a conflict that he cannot avoid. Gerecht charges Erdogan to prepare the ground for a confrontation with Israel as a key tactic in its strategy of projection of power abroad.

To reduce the risk of another regional war, Gerecht urges President Donald Trump to adopt a more difficult line on Turkey, repressing him that Erdogan's call, as a friend, as Trump didwill not cut it.

Gerecht is a neoconservative hawk. He recommended for the 2003 invasion of Iraq and Pre -prediction now For us, strikes us on Iran. Its play targeting Turkey does not recommend war with this country, but it nevertheless illustrates the persistent defects of the vision of the neoconservative world: an exaggerated perception of the threat, an confusion of American and Israeli interests, and a failure to prioritize global challenges in a way that emphasizes the American national interest.

As for the perception of the threat, the representation of the Gerechts of Turkey as a threat to the west is hyperbolic. There is no doubt that Erdogan is an authoritarian chief dismantling Democracy of turkeys. He had his most formidable political challenger, the mayor of Istanbuls Ekrem Imamoglu of the Republican Party of the opposition people, arrested and disqualified to stand in the elections. Worse, Erdogans' foreign policy is affirmed, in particular in Syria, where Ankara supported Sunni Islamists with roots in Al-Qaeda as they overthrew the secular president of the Bashar al-Assad country. In the Southern Caucasus, Erdogan supported The Azerbaijani dictator Ilham Aliyev has war against Armenia, who resulted in Ethnic cleaning of more than 100,000 Christian Armenians from the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

However, none of this directly threatens American interests. If undermining Turkish democracy is deplorable, it belongs to the Turkish people, and not to Washington, to resist drift towards autocracy. Throughout history, the dynamic society of turkeys has amply demonstrated its democratic resilience, and it starts again protest Erdogans Power Grab. As for Syria, as unpleasant as the new leaders supported by the Turks in Damascus can be, they focus on the consolidation of their domestic rule, and without leading a global jihad against America.

In addition, Ankara remains an important partner for Washington. He has a second Natos soldier, welcomes a joint American Turkish air base to Invirlik and controls the strategic strait of Bosphorus and Dardanelles in the Black Sea. While Erdogans did not comply with the sanctions against Russia aroused criticism Western supporters of Ukraine, Trump probably considers the Erdogans communication channels with Russian President Vladimir Putin as a precious asset in efforts to end the Ukraine War. Like it or not, the strategic advantages of turkey and diplomatic position mean that it is ready to play a relevant role by solving the conflict.

Rather than demonizing Turkey, as Gerecht does, a realistic approach would imply pragmatic diplomacy which maintains Ankara attached to the west while seeking to limit, as far as possible, the worst excesses of Erdogans in the country and abroad. This approach is likely to work better anyway. Overheated rhetoric would ignite tensions without offering anything in Washington, except a feeling of moral self-justice.

The play Gerechts also reveals a disturbing tendency to prioritize the safety of Israel on the Americas. Gerecht infiltrates the criticisms of Ankaras on Israel and his support for Hamas and the Syrian Islamists. However, despite the framing of the Gerechts, these actions of Turkey are not direct challenges for the United States, they may not even be direct challenges for Israel.

Erdogan inflammatory rhetoric Against the Jewish state is mainly performative: during the Israel assault on Gaza after the terrorist attack on October 7, 2023, Turkey has never stopped oil shipments In Israel of Azerbaijan, even if they cross Turkish territory. Ankaras' actions in Syria are also less hostile to Israeli interests than they can. The main motivation was not to threaten Israel, but to eliminate the perceived threat to Turkey posed by Kurdish guerdes on the left, allied to the Kurdish Terrorist workers.

Gerecht fears that the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) has supported the Turk in Damascus cannot, over time, become a Sunni version of Hezbollah, an anti-Israeli militant group in Lebanon. However, Ankara and the new Syrian leaders have put themselves in four emphasize that they are do not seek with Israel. Insofar as this reluctance can change and give way to a more assertive position, Israel mainly has to blame. Under the guise of creation of buffer zones, Israel has undertaken systematic destruction Syrian military capacities and Occupation of Syrian territoryActions that continued after the collapse of the Assad regime and the rise of HTS. These movements encourage Turkey to do more, nonetheless, to stimulate the military capacities of the new Syrian government, which means that Israel are worrying an auto-director prophecy.

Aggressive Israeli movements in Syria not only undergo the interests of turkeys, but also the Americas. Trump has always voiced His desire for the United States to leave Syria, but chaos in the country could complicate this objective. During Trump's first term, his own officials sabotage an ordered troop withdrawal. Now he's trying Again, bringing the American forces of Syria, but the Hawks inside and outside the administration will seek all reason to keep them there, including a need supposed to protect the security of Israels. Israel, meanwhile, has tremendous military capacities, both conventional and nuclear. He is perfectly capable of defending himself. The American government's work is to protect the Americans, not for the neighbors of the Israels, in particular, in particular when this implies transforming troops into ducks seated in areas of conflict.

Just and sound First of allIn addition to the turkey difficulty, are also advocacy The American soldiers strike Iran. These proposed strikes are announced as limited, but they would probably lead America into another war forever in the Middle East. Iran, of course, is another of Israel enemies who do not threaten the American homeland. An American war with Iran would stretch thin resources and risk strategic over-engagement at a time when Washington should focus on China, a counterpart. The reprehensible political turkey and the regional ambitions of Irans are, for the United States, the secondary concerns which distract primordial strategic imperatives. An American policy sensible in the Middle East would include Turkey and Iran diplomatically something Trump showed a will TO DO. He would also cut out the American interests of Israel and focus on the real strategic interests of the American nation. The United States is not the policeman of the world, nor the Israel bodyguard, and this is now the right time to eliminate the neoconservative fantasies that suggest the opposite.