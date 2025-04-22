Politics
An increase in reform of local elections could hand over Lib DEMS and conservatives who have “more to lose”, says Guru of survey
An increase in reform of the imminent local elections could give the crucial seats to the libes, according to a surveys guru.
Professor John Curtice said that the Nigel Farage group may not be the “big winners” of the competitions on May 1s despite high support levels.
He warned that if the newcomers are removing the votes from work, most always come from the conservatives – who have the “more to lose”.
Although the battlefields have been reduced by delays in certain areas due to a decontening overhaul, more than 1,600 advisers should be chosen from 23 local authorities during the first major test since the general elections.
There are also competitions for six mayors and the first by-election of the Parliament in Runcorn and Helsby after the resignation of ex-Mike Amesbury.
The support of the work has plunged since May, the national polls suggesting that the party of Keir Starmer is in the elbow with the reform and the conservatives.
Sir John suggested that an increase in reform of imminent local elections could hand over crucial seats to Lib Dems (Photo, Ed Davey campaigning last week)
Keir Starmer is prepared for difficult results in local elections next week
Writing for The Mirror, Sir John stressed that when the seats were disputed for the last time four years ago, the Tories “rose high” under Boris Johnson.
“Of the 23 voting councils next month, all except four are currently controlled by the Conservatives,” said Sir John.
“The party will defend nearly a thousand of the 1,641 seats of the council at stake. Work enters the elections with less than 300 seats and the Democrats of life, with only just over 200. ''
Sir John said that although one in twelve labor voters seemed to have been in the reform, most of Mr. Farage's support was still from Mr. Johnson donors four years ago.
He said: 'Reform UK will not necessarily end with large winners in terms of seats. In the general elections of last year, the party won more votes than the Liberals-Democrats, but ended up with much fewer seats. Party vote has spread too much across the country.
“By taking votes from the conservatives, the reform could simply help the liberal democrats, who always do better in local elections than in national ballot boxes, to take key seats from the party of Kemi Badenoch, as in the Oxfordshire.
“Despite the present unpopularity of the party, even the work could also buy conservative seats, with Nottinghamshire a key target.”
Sir John said that the reform was considering “big gains” in Lincolnshire, considered as the most Eurosceptic part of the country.
However, emphasizing the fine margins, he added that if Mr. Farage's support is less “at bread”, he could do “much more than that”.
The comments came after a survey suggested that the reform is in the process of winning most of the seats in common goods if a general election was taking place now.
A more investigation in more than 16,000 people – conducted using the so -called MRP method which maps the types of voters with individual districts – concluded that Mr. Farage's party would earn 180 seats on an implicit voting share of 23.7%.
Conservatives and work would be equal to 165 seats each at 24.3% and 24.5% respectively
Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden and the EDME Miliband Energy Secretary are among those who are faced with defeat in the hands of the reform.
The model also suggests an independent gain in the headquarters in London of the Secretary of Health, Wes Street, by Irford North.
Experts point out that polls so far from a general election – not due before 2029 – must be treated with caution.
But more in the common director, Luke Tryl, said that the electoral coalition behind the victory of the labore labore labore seemed to disintegrate.
“We are far from a general election and trying to predict the result is a fool's race, but what we can say with certainty is to date, British politics has been fragmented at an unprecedented level,” he said.
“The Coalition for Change which elected the government of Keir Starmer broke out on the right and on the left.
“The work having obtained a historical victory is now on the wrong side of an disillusioned electorate frustrated by the slowness of change and some of the government's first false steps.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
