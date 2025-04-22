Trump slams the Supreme Court, says that America cannot lawn





Donald Trump criticized the Supreme Court on Monday after the judges temporarily prevented him from deporting Venezuelan immigrants, while affirming that America “cannot give a trial to each” – a constitutional right of the foundation.

The High Court during the weekend resumed an emergency petition for American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, who warned that Trump's administration was preparing to expel another group of Venezuelan immigrants under the Act on Extraterrestrial Enemies without giving them a reasonable opportunity to challenge their moves.

Trump previously sent hundreds of Venezuelan men, without regular procedure, to a notorious torture prison in El Salvador. He did it after invoking the law on extraterrestrial enemies, a notorious law in wartime used to justify the internment of Japanese Americans during the Second World War. Trump says he can use the law to expel the Venezuelans who would be gang members he considered the terrorist organizations – and his administration claims that he does not have to bring anyone, even when the courts say they do.

The Supreme Court, which the Conservatives control 6-3, judged earlier this month that the Trump administration had to inform immigrants that he had held under the law on extraterrestrial enemies that they are subject to the abolition under the law. In addition, the judges wrote: “The opinion must be given within a reasonable time and so that it will not allow them to really ask Habeas in the appropriate place before such a withdrawal.”

ACLU warned that the administration does not comply with this order – and gave many venezueeliers less than 24 hours to challenge their moves. Many of them have already been placed on buses towards the airport.

While the lower courts refused to intervene, the Supreme Court made an order blocking the deportations “until the new ordinance of this court”, inviting the request general of Trump to file a response to the ACLU's request to the court. Choice of publishers

Trump, who continues to discuss that it should be illegal to criticize the Supreme Court, unleashed on the judges on Monday.

“I do what I have been elected to make criminals from our country, but the courts do not seem to want me to do that,” he wrote on Truth Social. “My team is fantastic, doing incredible work, however, they are blocked each turn by the Supreme Court of the United States, for which I have such a great respect, but which apparently does not want me to send violent criminals and terrorists in Venezuela, or to any other country, by the way.”

The president said that it would be impossible to extend the rights of the regular procedure – as required by the fifth amendment – to all immigrants he wishes to expel.

“We cannot make up for everyone, because it would take, without exaggeration, 200 years,” he wrote. “We would need hundreds of thousands of trials for the hundreds of thousands of illegals that we send from the country. Such a thing is not possible to do. What a ridiculous situation in which we find ourselves. “

As president, Trump helped build a 6-3 conservative supermajture at the Supreme Court. These judges, in turn, helped to open the way to Trump to win the presidency again.

First, the judges ruled unanimously that the states could not exceed it from their voting bulletins for having helped to encourage a violent insurrection to the American capitol on January 6, 2021. Then, the court blocked the federal prosecution of trump on its efforts to cancel the 2020 elections – and the conservative majority made the case vibrate when he ruled that Trump immunity from criminal. Trendy stories

Trump thanked the conservative judges of the Supreme Court several times, by name, during the 2024 campaign events, and he thanked Effectively Chief John Roberts last month, following his speech at the Congress. “Thank you again,” said Trump, adding: “I won't forget.”

Now that the Supreme Court expects Trump to offer immigrants regular procedural rights before shipping them to prison to El Salvador, he seems to have quickly forgotten what the judges have done for him.

