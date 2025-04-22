



Washington, a centuries -old White House tradition, took place once again to celebrate Easter while President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump invited the Americans in the role of white house eggs on Monday.

More than 30,000 visitors would occur through the field.

Keeping on the South lawn, this year's festivities include the beloved egg roll, a better military card writing station, Be Best Hop Scotch and the Nook Reading.

There were also different activities, such as the construction of bouquet of flowers, the decoration of eggs and cookies, football kicks, tunnels and various possibilities of patriotic and festive photos.

First lady Melania Trump shares the message of Good Friday before Easter

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump opened the opportunity by speaking of the southern portico with a Easter rabbit.

Donald Trump Jr., one of the president's sons, followed not far behind with Bettina Anderson and her five Kai children, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloé.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in the Easter Easter Easter Roll in Washington, DC, Monday April 21, 2025. (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

“A very happy Easter to everyone,” said the president.

“It was a great day yesterday, and it's a great day today. We don't have to worry about sunburns, but it seems that he will not cry.”

First Lady Melania Trump opens white house gardens to all Americans

“Easter is special. And it's one today favorite,” he added.

“This is one of our favorite periods. We honor Jesus Christ. And, we will honor Jesus Christ very powerfully throughout our lives, throughout our lives. Not only throughout our lives.”

Donald Trump Jr. was seen with Bettina Anderson with his five Kai children, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloé. (Yuri gripas for Fox News Digital)

He added: “We bring religion to America.”

Trump and the First Lady then launched the roller of the eggs, both whistling while the children jumped to start rolling the eggs.

President Trump also pleased while standing alongside the Easter rabbit, recalling the previous egg rolls. “When the rabbit released Joe Biden, he didn't leave Trump. It was a good time when the rabbit saved the life of Joe Biden,” joked the president in a lighter moment.

The president and the first lady then moved to an area where the children color photos on the theme of Easter.

“I'm really in it,” said the president by enjoying the happy event.

The music was played by the United States Marine Band, Army Band, Army Old Guard Fife & Drum Corps, Navy Band and Air Force Band.

A scene lower on the South lawn featured a popular child artist “Go with Yoyo”.

President Trump and Melania Trump participate in coloring with children. (Yuri gripas for Fox News Digital)

First Lady Melania Trump at the Roll Easter Easter Easter, April 21, 2025. (Yuri gripas for Fox News Digital)

Above, the First Lady with some of the children who participated in events in the Easter Easter egg roller in the White House. More than 30,000 Americans visited the premises during the event. (Yuri gripas for Fox News Digital)

The first lady then read the book “Bunny with a Big Heart” by Marilyn Sadler, sharing lessons on friendship and kindness.

On Good Friday, the first lady shared good wishes for the Americans while expressing her gratitude for her staff.

First lady Melania Trump read “Bunny with a Big Heart” by Marilyn Sadler to children on Monday April 21 (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

The first lady of the event on Monday April 21, 2025. The participants are selected through an online lottery each year. (Yuri gripas for Fox News Digital)

“I bring my gratitude to the dedicated East Wing staff for their tireless effort in the preparation of the next roll of Easter Easter in the White House,” she wrote.

Participants are selected through an online lottery that ended on March 10.

Each year, the children who attend there receive souvenir wooden eggs like a commemorative room to bring home.

