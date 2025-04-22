Trump's criticism with regard to Powell is market faith in the independence of the Fed





The main markets to be remembered reacted negatively after President Donald Trump once again criticized the federal reserve. Analysts said investors were uncomfortable with the idea that the president could work to put pressure on the central bank. Trump has deleted heads of other independent agencies, and traders may fear that the president of the Fed Jerome Powell may be next.

The markets send a message to President Donald Trump: do not play with the federal reserve.

Investors again fled American assets on Monday after Trump exerted more pressure on the Fed to reduce interest rates threatening his ability to act independently of the desires of the presidents. Trump's latest criticisms are to make investors even less confident about the US dollar and the dominant role in countries in the global financial markets, analysts said.

The markets had already started to entertain the concepts of denollarization following Trumps' pricing policies, according to Themistoklis Fiotakis, a high -level strategist from the British Bank Barclays. Trump adds fuel to the fire, wrote Fiotakis, causing risks to the dollar too large to ignore.

The concept of the independence of the Fed being in danger is an event which includes very important risks of tail not only for the dollar, but also for the global financial system, wrote Fiotakis in a note to customers.

The concerns about the independence of the Fed have added to persistent concerns concerning the impact of tariffs on the economy, arousing a volatile negotiation session on Monday. The main stock market indices fell by more than 2%, the titles of the US Treasury sold again and the dollar has reached its lowest level in three years.

The sale followed a social article from Trump on Monday calling the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell, a major loser and saying that the inflation figures are now requiring rate cuts. Last week, he wrote the termination of Powells “cannot come quickly enough, which makes it fear that the president seeks to dismiss the central banker.

The financial markets are clearly uncomfortable with the politicization of the central bank, Thierry Wizman, global strategist for the Macquarie Australian Society for Australian Financial Services, in an interview.

The market agrees with lowered rates. What the market does not agree is that the president or politicians tell the Fed that rates must drop, Wizman said.

What is different this time?

Powell is no stranger to Trumps attacks. Trump appointed Powell as the president of the Fed during his first mandate to the presidency, although Hed soon accelerated on Powell and criticizes him publicly. In 2019, he wondered if Powell was a more important enemy for the United States than Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Despite his criticism, Trump finally chose to withdraw Powell and therefore avoided all the legal fighting that could follow. Former President Joe Biden renewed Powell as president of the Fed for a mandate which should end in May 2026.

In his second mandate, Trump was more energetic in the abolition of independent agency heads, whether at the Federal Trade Commission or the National Labor Relations Board.

We do not know if he will bring this same point of view to the Fed. The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, told the White House that Powell's dismissal could encourage unrest in the financial markets, according to Politico. But Kevin Hassett, a high economic adviser from Trump, said on Friday that the White House will continue to study this issue.

Wed be put back to conclude that the rhetoric of presidents will not take action, Ian Lygen, interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets, wrote in a note to customers.

If he tries to remove Powell, the question could be found in the Supreme Court, wrote Lyngen.

At a time when the administration has already instilled higher uncertainty levels from economic perspectives, any attempt to withdraw Powell will add to the downward pressure on American assets, he wrote.

