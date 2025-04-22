Turkey is a warning for democracies – Northern Star





Judicial power has become the most important tool for resistance against President Donald Trump. News covering legal battles against the Trump administration have become increasingly important, as federal judges have blocked many political changes ordered by the president. Naturally, this has frustrated the current administration, which believes that the lower federal courts exceed their authority. Previous presidents, including former president Joe Biden, suffered from similar road dams. It is difficult to determine the amount of power of the judiciary on the president, but the answer should not be anyone at all. Otherwise, the United States may fall into autocracy, a transition that Turkey is dangerously close to completion. March 19 Ekrem MamoluMayor of Istanbul and the strongest political rival against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, was arrested for corruption charges and terrorist ties. Before his arrest, MamoluThe mayor of the S was canceled a few days after being elected in 2019 for alleged irregularities in the vote, forcing another election which he also won. Mamolu Was tracked down by the courts since and his diploma was invalidated just before his arrest, disqualifying him to appear to the presidency. In addition, dozens of journalists, business leaders, political figures and activists criticizing Erdoan have been arrested or removed from his functions and replaced by civil servants appointed by the government. Unlike Trump, Erdoan has no resistance from the courts. After an attempted military coup in 2016, the Turkish government Thousands of judges and prosecutors and was accused of having committed their positions with government loyalists. However Mamoluarrest s Mass protests triggeredThe courts seem to be unlikely to line up on the side of him. The United States can never allow such a situation. Presidents in front of Trump complained about the courts who hinder them, and the presidents after Trump will probably do the same. However, they must all turn to Turkey and accept that the American public cannot trust political leaders if the courts are subject. The day the law obeys the president is the day when democracy dies.

