Work forced to vote embarrassing on 40 “new” hospitals

Boris Johnson's flagship manifesto will come back to haunt the Labor government during a vote filed by Liberal Democrats this week

Labor deputies will be forced to vote on governments delays on the Boris Johnsons 40 New Hospitals program, Paper i can reveal.

A parliamentary debate on the question of whether he is right to repel the schedule of the program, which has struggled to achieve its promised objectives, could put the work in a politically embarrassing position.

Sir Keir Starmer is likely to tell his deputies to abstain from the non -binding vote, but this can open them to affirm that they do not push new hospitals in their constituencies on the shortest possible calendar.

The motion is deposited Wednesday by the Liberal Democrats, who also want a working group by endeavoring hospitals be set up to ensure that NHS facilities are raised to minimum standards.

These are the local elections of next week in many areas of England, where the third party is looking to make gains by presenting themselves as the defender of the health service.

During the 2019 general elections, Johnson promised to build 40 new hospitals by the end of this decade, although it was not always clear if there was enough funding for the project.

His flagship NHS engagement was in the grip of controversies, especially online on the number of really new projects.

Boris Johnson has undertaken to repair social care once and for all and to build 40 new hospitals, neither the other (photo of Christopher Furlong / Pool WPA / Getty Images)

He faced other setbacks due to arrow inflation and the discovery of dangerous concrete and in ruin known as Raac in many existing hospital buildings, which then required urgent repairs.

And Johnsons hired continued to cause a headache for the Labor government since coming to power.

The Secretary of Health, Wes Streting, ordered an examination in the diet, which led to the target date of his completion postponed until the late 2030s, with almost half of the hospitals which should not start construction before 2032.

Helen Morgan, spokesperson for the health of the Liberal Democrats, said: when people enter a hospital, the only thing that should be in their minds improves, and not if there will be a reduction in power while they are on the operating table or if a roof will be agitated while they sit in a waiting room.

After years of shameful conservative negligence, this is the horrible situation in which we are. However, instead of moving to the required speed, this Labor government has embraced the false economy of Dither and Delay, choosing to kick the box rather than deliver for patients. Time to refuse to face these major challenges is over.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Social Care said: we inherited a new hospital program which was neither deliverable nor affordable, and funding would be exhausted last month.

This government has confirmed an honest and realistic calendar plan to provide all program regimes. Thanks to our change plan, we made the choices that put 26 billion in our NHS and our social care.

We work in close collaboration with the trusts to ensure that the diets are ready to enter the construction as quickly as possible and that taxpayers obtain a maximum value for money.

A source of labor added: we recovered this program on a deliverable and honest base after the damage and spoiled the conservatives caused. Lib Dems would not have supported our choices in the budget to increase 26 billion for our NHS and should therefore be clear what would they really do for our NHS and how would they finance it?

This plan of governments provides for change leads to the decline in waiting lists, more general practitioners and 700,000 additional dental appointments across the country. The opposition parties are all against these measures.