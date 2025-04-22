Wall Street and the dollar plunge while investors are concerned about Trump's trade war





New York (AP) Wall Street was weakened on Monday while investors around the world become more skeptical about American investments due to President Donald Trumps Trade War and his criticism of the Federal Reserve, which shakes the traditional order.

The S&P 500 sank 2.4% in another paper. This pulled the index which at the center of many 401 (K) accounts 16% below its record two months ago.

The industrial average of Dow Jones fell by 971 points, or 2.5%, while losses for Tesla and Nvidia helped to drag the Nasdaq composite down 2.6%.

Perhaps more worrying, US government obligations and the value of the US dollar also sank while prices retired to the US markets. It is an unusual decision because the treasure and the dollar have historically strengthened during episodes of nervousness. This time, however, its directly from Washington policies which cause fear and potentially weaken their reputation as some of the safest investments in worlds.

Read more: S&P 500 Snite as technological stocks decrease in the middle of thickening of the fog of the Trumps trade war

Trump continued his difficult speech on global trade while economists and investors continue to say that his proposed prices could cause a recession if they were not fell. According to Thierry Wizman, a strategist at Macquarie.

The golden rule of negotiation and success: the one who has gold makes the rules, said Trump in all the letters capitalized on his social network of truth. He also said that businessmen who criticized the prices were bad in business, but really bad in politics, as well as all ceilings.

Trump recently focused on China, the second economy in the world, which also maintained its rhetoric. China has warned other countries on Monday to conclude trade agreements with the United States to the detriment of the interest of Chinese while Japan, South Korea and others are trying to negotiate agreements.

Watch: Trump Critique Powell on interest rates, suggest that he can delete the Fed chair

If this happens, China will never accept it and resolutely take the countermeasures in a reciprocal manner, said the Chinas Ministry of Commerce in a statement.

The market is also suspended about Trumps' anger towards the president of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell. Trump last week again criticized Powell for not having reduced interest rates earlier to give more juice to the economy.

The FED has resisted the drop in rates too quickly because it does not want to allow inflation to reacting after slowing down almost until its target of 2% of more than 9% three years ago.

Trump spoke on Monday of a slowdown in the American economy which could happen unless Mr. Too late, a large loser, reduces interest rates now.

A Trump's decision to shoot Powell would probably send a flash of fear through the financial markets. While Wall Street likes lower rates, largely because they increase stock prices, the greatest concern would be that a less independent Fed would be less effective in keeping inflation under control. Such a decision could still weaken, if not kill, the reputation of the United States as the safest place in the world to keep money.

All striking pillars of uncertainty at the financial market center mean that some investors say that they must rethink the fundamental principles in the way of investing.

We can no longer extrapolate past trends or rely on long -term hypotheses for anchoring wallets, Strateges of Blackrock Investment Institute in a report said. The distinction between the tactical and strategic allowance of assets is blurred. Instead, we must constantly reassess the long -term trajectory and be dynamic with the allocation of assets when we learn more about the future state of the global system.

This could in turn push investors outside the United States to keep more of their money in their original markets, according to the strategists led by Jean Boivin.

In Wall Street, Big Tech's shares have helped reduce indices down before their latest profits that later this week.

Tesla sank 5.7%. The stock of electric vehicles has more than half of its record established in December on the criticisms that the share price had become too high and that the role of the CEO Elon Musks by directing the efforts of the American governments to reduce the expenses damaged the brand.

NVIDIA fell 4.5% for a third consecutive decline after revealing that the US export limits on china can be affected by its first quarter of $ 5.5 billion.

They led to another wiping at Wall Street, and 92% of the shares of the S&P 500 fell.

Among the rare winners were financial services and Capital One Financial, which climbed after the United States government approved their proposed merger. Discover increased by 3.6%, while Capital One added 1.5%.

All in all, the S&P 500 fell from 124.50 points to 5,158.20. The industrial average of Dow Jones fell from 971.82 to 38,170.41, and the composite Nasdaq dropped from 415.55 to 15,870.90.

Gold has also climbed to burn his investment reputation safely, unlike others.

On the bond market, short -term treasure yields have dropped because investors expect the Fed to reduces its main interest rate overnight later this year to support the economy.

But longer-term yields have increased with doubts about the United States standing in the world economy. The yield on the 10-year treasure increased to 4.40%, compared to 4.34% at the end of last week and around 4% earlier this month. It is a substantial decision for the bond market.

The value of the US dollars, on the other hand, fell against the euro, the Japanese yen, the Swiss franc and other currencies.

The company writer AP Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

Insightful and trustworthy journalism, for everyone.

Your tax deductible donation guarantees that our vital reports continue to prosper. Support PBS News Hour now.

Donate

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/economy/wall-street-and-the-dollar-plunge-as-investors-worry-about-trumps-trade-war The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos