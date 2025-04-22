



The displacement of China to impose strict export controls on rare land elements used in automotive manufacturing would have aroused fears of potential car shortages. Earlier this month, Chinese President Xi Jinpings Limits regime on the expeditions of seven metals and magnets of rare land which are essential for the construction of electric vehicles as well as military equipment such as hunting and drones, electronics and other key products. This decision has left many Western companies with stocks of key materials that will last six months or less, the Financial Times reportedCiting interviews with government representatives, automotive executives and metal traders. Many car companies have only a few months of critical minerals necessary for automotive production. Getty images If we do not see loving deliveries to the EU or to Japan at that time or at least nearby, then I think we will see real problems in the automotive supply chain, said Jan Giese, a merchant of the company based in Frankfurt Tradium, in The Outlet. Elsewhere, a senior automotive executive which had requested anonymity told the FT that the restrictions would be consecutive to car manufacturers, including Elon Musks Tesla. Chinas' exports control the last people in a series imposed by Beijing were reprisals against President Trumps to impose total tariffs of 145% on imports of Chinese products. China had already prohibited exports of gallium, germanium and antimony and restrictions on graphite expeditions. The latest export controls require rare earth companies in China to obtain licenses from the Chinese Communist Party in order to ship international materials. Last week, Reuters reported that Tesla had interrupted imports of certain automotive parts necessary to accelerate the planned production of her next Cybercab and semi-electric truck because of the trade war. Rare earths are necessary for electric cars, military equipment and many other essential products. Frank Rumpenhorst / Image-Alliance / DPA / AP Images Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered export controls on rare earth elements. AP As the post has reported, the almost total control of the Chinese of the rare land metal supply chain and other critical minerals has aroused national security problems, taking into account the tense relationships between Washington and Beijing. China mine up to 70% of worlds provides critical minerals and controls 90% of treatment capacity. Critics have also accused Beijing of using unfair commercial tactics, including price manipulation and export limits to support their advantage. Experts have also warned that China could fully reduce shipments in the event of worsening diplomatic relations or a real conflict. The Trump administration and the congress denied to fight the budding crisis. President Trump imposed 145% tariffs on Chinese products. AP Last year, representative Rob Wittman (R-VA.), Which directs the working group on the critical policy of critical minerals in Chinas, presented a trio of invoices aimed at stimulating the American critical critical mineral supply chain and to limit dependence on China. We are not going to fight them other than having an alternative to what China does. And I think we can do it, and I think we can do it quickly, Wittman told post in January.

