Imran Khan's return film after a decade is a Rom-Com with Bhumi Pednekar





New Delhi:

Imran Khan has become a feeling with the young audience with his most beloved Roma, namely, I hate Luv, Break Ke Baad and Jaane Tu … Ya Jaane Na. In 2015, Katti Batti's failure made Imran Khan took a long sabbatical leave.

But the latest reports suggest that he is ready to make a return with a Netflix film. It will be a Rom-Com with Bhumi Pednekar.

The film journalist Rahul Raut even went to X to share a photo of the ceiling, which also confirms that this happens indeed.

The legend said: “#imrankhan returns to the cinema after a decade when he officially starts to shoot for his film back today in Mumbai … #bhumipednekar and @gurfatehpirzada also play in this dysfunctional romantic dramedy … #breakkebaad director Danish aslam Helms this film @netflixii!”

Given that the faithful base of fans of Imran Khan stems from its range of rom-comes, fans are especially excited to see it in an easy-bundled avatar.

A source also told HT City: “The platform wants to make the first announcement itself. Bhumi Pednekar is locked for the main role with Imran. The pre-production work is in full swing, and the cameras roll in a month.”

The Rom-Com script was written by Danish Aslam, and the production is by him, Imran, and another common friend.

In September 2024, HT City reported: “They took the project to a streaming platform, which, depending on the level of height, gave it a boost because there was no complete scenario. No agreement has yet been signed, which is only done when the scenario is approved.”

Imran Khan has tended to social networks in the past year. He also became much more active on social networks, because he shared a multitude of photos of BTS from his films I Hate Luv Story, Break Ke Baad and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, to name only a few.

