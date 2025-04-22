



Good morning. Rob here, back a week in the beautiful Santa Fe, tanned, rested, ready and tired of looking at turquoise jewelry. Yesterday, a miserable market gave me the reassuring feeling that nothing has changed in my absence. If I missed something, send me an email: [email protected].

Trump will probably not try to force Powell because it would be an incredibly stupid thing to do

The market does not like it when the president threatens the president of the federal reserve. Of course, Donald Trump has already groaned about Jay Powell, but the rendering yesterday was more acidic than usual, and came after Trump's advisor, Kevin Hassett, said the White House would continue to study Trump of Trump from the central media banker. Decreased shares, dollar down, short yields, long yields, implicit volatility, rising gold. Ick.

Expect that the rumbling will continue. But I don't think Trump will try to fire Powell; ID has put the chances that it will happen at around 10%. I think it would be against the interests of the Trumsown, in a simple way.

Yesterday, it was just a taste of how the market would react to a successful attempt to draw Powell from its work before its mandate was increased next May. I would expect the effects of the first order market and the second-order economic effects of the end of the Fed independence to be serious enough to drain the administration of political capital, it will have to be legally done before mid-term, and to cost Trumps the party or the Senate in this election. Grunts can already be heard on the outskirts of the Republican Party about the economic policy of the prevail. He has no infinite place to screw.

(By the way, if Trump was to declare his choice for the next president of the Fed, and was the Lackey McLLickSpittle chair to start making policy statements before taking office, which would be equivalent to drawing Powell, and perhaps more scary for the markets).

It is not only the high risks of risks that should dissuade Trump; The yields are also low. The impact of the destruction of the central bank’s independence can be disaggregated in the market shock and the effect on monetary policy. The market shock would be summed up in permanent stock evaluations and higher bond bonuses, which is, prices for stocks and lower obligations, all other equals because the expected volatility of inflation and rates would increase, regardless of what the newly named president has done.

The new chair would probably grow for rate drops. It may well be the right call. Negative impact prices on growth can overwhelm their inflationary effects. Or maybe the inflationary effects would be punctual. It is difficult to predict. But Trump would have paid better monetary policy with a market shock that could easily cause a recession. References withdraw all the pleasure of low rates. On the other hand, if the reduction rates are poor decision, inflation would return and the rates should go higher than they would have been, without greatly reducing the risk of recession. And there is also a significant cost to get rid of Powell: not having a scapegoat if the economy continues to weaken. If Trump obtains a nourishing chair for pets, he has each piece of everything that is happening.

All this, in exchange for having your choice of Fed chair a year earlier than contrary? No thanks. I think the risk mixture / rewards to force Powell to go out is terrible, and Trump will probably see that.

(By the way, I said above that the end of the independence of the Fed would mean a drop in prices for bonds, everything else. But everything else might not be. If the market shock is bad, the bond market could see through inflationary risks and in the recession, and bond prices could increase immediately).

Having declared my prediction with such confidence, readers should know that the Wall Street's range of opinions on this issue is wide. The director of investments of a very big official of wealth told me yesterday that the chances of forcing Powell to go out were:

very low [as] This would certainly cause a capital flight from the United States. But Trump is frustrated and it is unlikely to stop talking about it, and therefore the markets will be the price of paranoia.

A Wall Street strategist accepted:

I put a chance around zero. When you see John Kennedy, a senior republican on the [Senate] Banking committee, weighing during the weekend that he supports Powell and fed independence, you have the impression that they fully realize and wanted him to communicate immediately that the dismissal Powell would be a snap in the treasury bills and the dollar.

On the other hand, a senior executive of a large fund when believes that its ratings of Evens and it doesn't matter a lot:

50/50 … Trump released wins in both cases. If there is a bear market or a recession, it can blame Biden and Powell, whether it is dismissal or not. If there is not either, he can take the merit, whether he pulls it or not … if that happens, it will not be a surprise. The merchants pass on the surprise. I think that the dismissal speech already makes the market move that reality. I suppose that, if that happens, there is a brief rebound. Its replacement would be essential, and the provisional defect would be [John] Williams [chair of the New York Fed]which simply implies more of the same thing

Another manager of CIO assets thinks that it is more likely than improbable:

The chances are greater than 50%. Trump has already shown that he had little respect for these things and is completely motivated by remuneration

Anyway, the damage is caused. Explain continuous pressure on the dollar, rates and outings. Increasingly, foreign investors are disenchanted and will continue to allocate us away from us. [Foreign direct investment] is a very simple premise 1) The rule of law 2) Political / structural stability 3) A system of confidence in place to increase and arbitrate disputes. Three strokes on the American front.

I think there is still a lot of damage to do, and that Trump will finally recognize it, if he has not already done so. The Paris markets, it should be noted, 26% that Powell is absent before the end of the year. I think it's too high.

When mergers and acquisitions direct law firms, law firms do what the government tells them to do.

