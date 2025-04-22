How Pope Francis and Trkiye found common ground after a rocky diplomatic start





Pope Francis' relationship with Trkiye was marked by significant diplomatic fluctuations, starting with a first papal visit in 2014 and evolving through periods of tension and reconciliation on its 12 -year papacy. The Argentinian pontiff prioritized Trkiye's relations at the start of his mandate, making a three-day visit to Ankara and Istanbul on November 28-30, 2014, just over a year after his election. This made him the fourth pope to visit Trkiye and established him as the first foreign dignitary officially officially received in the newly open presidential complex of Trkiye. During the historic journey, Francis met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, visited the mausoleum of Ataturk and led interconfessional awareness by praying to the Blue Mosque of Istanbul. The visit also served to strengthen links with the Orthodox church through meetings with the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at the Patriarchal Church in Saint-Georges. Relations deteriorated strongly in April 2015 when Pope Francis described the events of 1915 as “first genocide of the 20th century” during a commemoration of the centenary at the Saint-Pierre basilica. Trkiye replied by immediately recalling the Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci for consultations and the demotion of diplomatic representation at the level of the business accusation. The Jerusalem crisis creates an unexpected alliance of the Vatican-Trkiye Diplomatic freeze has thawed 10 months later when the Vatican published a February 2016 statement using the term “tragic events of 1915” rather than in a genocide, while condemning the 1977 assassination of Turkish ambassador Taha Carim by Armenian militants. Ambassador Pacaci returned to his post the next day. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) speaks with Pope Francis on a family photo after attending the G7 summit in Apoula, Italy, June 14, 2024. (Photo AA) A turning point in Turkish-Vatican relations occurred in December 2017 when the two leaders found common ground opposing the decision of the American president Donald Trump to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Francis and Erdogan made two phone calls this month, leading to the official visit of the Erdogan Vatican in February 2018. During the 2018 meeting, the two leaders stressed the importance of Jerusalem for Muslims, Christians and Jews, pleading to maintain its non -obliged status. Their collaboration has extended to other global questions, Francis expressing his appreciation for the mediation efforts of Trkiye in the Ukrainian conflict at a meeting in 2022 with the ambassador Ltfullah Gkta. The relationship was strengthened by a frequent communication on shared concerns, in particular the Gaza conflict in 2023-2024 and the joint conviction of the content they deemed offensive to religious values ​​during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Their most recent meeting in person took place at the G7 summit in June 2024 in Italy, where they discussed artificial intelligence, energy and Mediterranean affairs. Before his death, Pope Francis had expressed his interest in visiting Iznik, Trkiye, in 2025 to commemorate the 1700th anniversary of the first council of the Nicea. Through high and low diplomatic stockings, the relationship of Pope Francis-Trkiye has gone from early commitment to the crisis and, ultimately, to selective cooperation on shared international concerns, in particular with regard to peace and religious values ​​of the Middle East.

