Loke clarifies Xi Jinping's gift was personal, not approved by the government | Malaysia





The Minister of Transport, Anthony Loke, said that the donation he presented to Chinese President Xi Jinping during the latter's visit to Malaysia was a personal gesture and not an official government offer. Addressing journalists after the monthly assembly of the Ministry of Transport and the event “ Raikan Kasih Madani 2025 '', Loke said: “The gift was personal, and I never said it was government.” Clarification comes after the transfer visuals – which took place near a rear exit at the airport – circulated online, some social media users accusing Loke of having made an “unofficial” or “stolen” presentation. The gift, a hand made by hand with a dragon motif, was produced by Royal Selangor and symbolizes strength, wisdom and friendship in Chinese culture. Loke explained that the gift had been presented at this particular place as a safety precaution due to the strict security protocols of President XI before departure in Cambodia on April 17. Vitale rail link for the security of the Anase supply chain In a broader discussion on regional connectivity, Loke also underlined the importance of strengthening rail infrastructure across ASEAN, highlighting its strategic role by guaranteeing secure and resilient supply chains in the midst of global uncertainties. “When we connect through the railways across the countries, it improves regional connectivity and also secures the supply chain. The world is currently facing many uncertainties and disturbances, ”said Loke. He stressed that the geographic position of Malaysia between the Strait of Malacca and the Southern China Sea offers a strategic advantage as a regional transit center. “We hope that the Anase will be able to build a consensus to improve these connections. If we improve connectivity, other landlocked countries will certainly be more interested in connecting,” he added. To support the Pan-Asia rail network, Loke said that Malaysia is working on a new bilateral rail policy with Thailand. He must meet the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Transport in Thailand, Suriya Jangroongruangkit, on May 2, to resolve logistical issues, including restrictions on certain goods moving through the border by rail. “These are questions that we have to resolve to reduce trade barriers and improve intra-asean trade,” he said. While Malaysia is preparing to welcome the next ASEAN summit, Loke has noted that the fight against the current global economic slowdown – pulled in part by the recent tariff increases in the United States – is a key objective. “It is crucial for the Anase to maintain a high level of competitiveness and to stimulate intra-regional trade so that we do not count too much on a single market,” said Loke. He added that the Malaysian Ministry of Transport plays a central role in activating trade within the Anase by putting pressure for political instruments which minimize bureaucratic obstacles and trade restrictions between the Member States. Currently, cooperation between Malaysia Keretapi Tanah Melayu BHD (KTMB) and Thailand Railway of Thailand (SRT) is underway, but Loke stressed that increased coordination of the Government-Government (G2G) is essential for real progress. – April 22, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thevibes.com/articles/uncategorized/107319/loke-clarifies-xi-jinping-gift-was-personal-not-government-endorsed The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos