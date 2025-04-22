Regarding the elections in Australia, the classic of the redistribution of power between the Labor Party and the Liberal Party was up to the task. Meanwhile, the political field has diversified and increasingly independent candidates who are influenced.

The Albanian Prime Minister on votes with farmers. Lukas Coch / Imago

On May 3, the Australian Whler will be called to the polls to make a new parliament. The Laboratory Government out of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is not only confronted with an opposition from one who, as before, relies on the voices of the Whler in the classic bastions of the left, but who also has to do with an increasing number of essential candidates who will probably make the government's simple government. As in other Western industrial pastures, the parties established in Australia are faced with new challenges for which they are only prepared.

The huge Australian government will face a number of structural challenges. The economic descent of China in particular has immediate consequences for the FNTFEN continent. The Australian economy has also grown in Australian raw materials and services in the past two decades.

The persistent crisis and Zhe of the People's Republic meets the Australian economy. The super cycle of raw material, which started at the beginning of the century, is over. The price of one tonne of iron ore has more than divided by two from July 2021 to the present day, from $ 214 per ton to $ 100 per ton at the start of 2025. Given the low building in China, the domestic demand for steel will probably continue to decrease. Steel production in China reached its peak in 2023 and has decreased since then.

The effects of the low demand from China are also obvious in tourism and in Australian universities. Around 2019, the Chinese demand for Australian tourism services in 2024 was 40% lower, while the number of travelers from other Linders reached the level of pre-crisis. In many Australian universities, mood has also been achieved due to the Albanian government. With the sale of educational services in Auslder, Australia took more than 50 billion Australian dollars during the year 2023/24. With iron ore, gold, coal and natural gas, educational services are presented to the most important exports in the country.

The increase in the significance of so -called heating is the most remarkable development of Australian policy.

In order to reduce the number of students, the laboratory government has remained restrictive measures. The GEBHR for a student visa increased from 710 to 1600 Australian dollars. Excess students must prove that they have at least 29,170 Australian dollars to earn a living. In order to pay the high cost of living, the Albanian government is the export of educational services and thus causes the reputation of the country as a place of study. In February 2025, the Australian Central Bank warned that Australian exports also decreased during the current financial year due to the retirement number of exhausting students.

The WHLER of Australia does not hesitate to change the government, but as the Australian federal government was founded in 1901, they only wasted a government for a single legislative period. In the middle of the great depression, the Australian Whler in 1931 sent the laboratory government of James Scullin. The economic and political situation of Australia was not as problematic in 2025 as in 1931. However, Australian observers wonder if the Albanian Prime Minister could lose the election in 2025, unlike the historical trend.

Albanese against Dutton

Anthony Albanese, 61, is the 31st Prime Minister of Australia since May 2022. He grew up in a less rich district of Sydney and had a career in the Australian laboratory. During the 2022 elections, the Labor Party 77 of the 151 seats won the House of Australian Repressives and was not only able to provide the head of government for the first time since 2013, but has not led to the formation of the house under the lower house for the formation of the government.

In 2025, the Albanians would be difficult to repeat the success of Frheren. The most important subject for many Australians is the high cost of living and especially the prices of energy. From a European point of view, these problems certainly do not weigh, but in the electoral campaign, the Albanian government is accused on several occasions of worrying about the energy crisis through its dogmatic climate protection policy.

The opposition of the opposition Peter Dutton, a former 54 -year -old police officer, is only popular with Australians. Dutton acted as Minister of Immigration in the Conservative governments of Frheren and is considered a Durliner with domestic and migration politics. Unlike its vorgnger, Dutton does not focus on the classic (conservative) Party (conservative) strategy, which is concentrated in the past on the constituencies of STDISCHE, in which people with an average of high income live. Dutton relies on the Whler in conventional laboratory electoral districts. As before, Boris Johnson and Donald Trump rely on Dutch games on the left. In September 2023, he explained that the Liberal Party was now the workers' party, while the Labor Party had become the party of the horse's dings.

Dutton had already explained his strategy in 2022 after the electoral defeat of the Liberal Party. The 2025 election in the country's regions will be decided in which residents must accept long distances to work and where FFAL services such as childcare are rare. Dutton presents himself as a defender of conservative values ​​and, for example, is at the Australian national holiday on January 26. Critics complain that the arrival of Weissen settlers is celebrated there and that indigenous development is not used in an appropriate manner.

Cross -road

However, neither the Albanian in office nor the Dutton challenger will clearly win the election and depend on the support of unfit candidates. The increase in the significance of so -called heating is the most remarkable development of Australian policy. The designation refers to the provision of seats in Parliament, in which the government and the opposition are opposed. The independent, on the other hand, takes place at the front of Parliament.

In the current Parliament, the record number of thirteen assistants is represented in the promotional house. There are also four members of the Grgen and two of the small games. The rise of politicians linked to the party reflects common dissatisfaction with the established parties and the entire political system.

In Australia, these politicians are called Taronniers. In 2022, linguists from the Australian National University, who referred to a dark Trkiston originally, were the word of the year. A remarkable change is associated with the rise of essential deputies. More than two thirds of independent deputies are women, most of whom had made a career before entering politics. In Australia, where there was still no deputy in the house reproduced in 1977, the rise of essential deputies also wanted the rise of women in Australian society. In the current Parliament, the proportion of women is 38.4%, the previous HCT value.

The old political system, with work on the one hand and the Liberal Party and the National Party on the other hand, has lost binding power in recent years. The majority right to vote in Australia has long prevented political competition outside the established parties.

For the first time, the incapacity to play a leading role in the 2010 elections and at the time decided to form the government in favor of the laboratory politician Julia Gillard. Then, as now, climate protection is of great importance for most essential deputies. Given that the conservative coalition of the Liberal Party and the National Party gave climate protection much less than the Laboratory Party, the Albanian Prime Minister could be won slightly after May 3 that his challenger Dutton, undoubtedly unconventional candidates to support the laboratory party.