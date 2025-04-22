With his tariff storm on Chinese products, US President Donald Trump has burned ties with Beijing and probably destroyed any hope of meeting his Court -term counterpart, according to analysts. President Donald Trump with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the top of G20 leaders in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. (File / Reuters)

Since its entry into office in January, Trump's maelstrom of import rights against friends and the enemy has shaken diplomats and pushed the world markets on the verge of financial collapse.

A screaming stop from other samples for most countries has calmed the nerves – for the moment at least – but there have not been suspended for China, accused by the American chief of trying to “kiss” Washington.

Adding to tensions, the talks between the two superpowers on international issues such as climate change and opioid dependence seem to have blocked.

“Under Trump, links in China-Us have flowed at the worst state of things unless a fairly important armed conflict,” said Shi Yinhong, director of the Center for American Studies at the University of China in Beijing.

“Trump has undressed his dagger against China at a speed that has passed the imagination of many people,” he said.

After a burst of tit-for-tat increases, the United States is now providing 145% tariffs on many products imported from China, with cumulative rights on certain goods reaching 245%.

A furious Beijing gave a 125% reprisal of the goods from the United States, and has rejected new increases as useless.

American-Chinese relations are “actually a state of economic war,” said AFP by Susan Thornton, who was an acting American diplomat for East Asia during Trump's first administration.

“China considers Trump's declared declared intention to … erect a” price wall against China “as an illegal and existential threat,” said Thornton, now the main member of the Paul Tsai China Center of Yale.

No backup

Barely a few weeks ago, several reports suggested that Beijing and Washington were thinking about a face -to -face meeting to coincide with the birthdays of the two leaders in June.

But recent events have indeed left these dead in the water.

Trump's “coarse and unreasonable” behavior has made interviews in the first half “very unlikely”, according to Wu Xinbo, director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai.

Rosemary Foot, professor and principal researcher in the Department of Policy and International Relations at the University of Oxford, said that Beijing “would like to ensure that there would be political deliverables and that XI would be treated with respect”.

Trump approached the trade conflict with a typical mixture of flattery, denigration and bombing – slamming the “disrespect” of China while greeting Xi as a “smart guy” and speaking a potential trade agreement.

Ali Wyne, a main research and plea advisor focusing on American-Chinese bonds to the international reflection group of the crisis group, said neither Trump nor XI “will not want to transmit that he has sold to the other”.

The “most likely momentum” for talks, he said, would be a scenario where the two could claim victory-Trump by his desire to continue to increase economic pressure, and XI by showing the resilience of China.

Rana Mitter, professor of American-Asia relations at the Harvard Kennedy School, said that a Trump-Xe was “always entirely possible”, citing the stunning pivot of the American leader Mercurial to threaten the war against North Korea in 2017 to meet Kim Jong the following year.

“Beijing will not accept to meet if he seems to concede in the United States, so behind the scenes will probably be necessary,” said Mitter.

Closed rear door

Other analysts said that Trump's fiery rhetoric and disabling prices had probably put the parades in the stolen door talks.

Under his predecessor Joe Biden, Washington and Beijing have maintained a dialogue on the fentanyl crisis, climate change and other problems.

These channels “are now moribund, as far as I know, which makes it difficult to prepare the ground for such a summit,” said Oxford's foot.

Wu, of Fudan, said that Trump's dismissal of Chinese efforts to limit the exports of fentanyl precursors and its denial of climate change meant that the space for the dialogue of the lower track “a, in practice, already disappeared”.

In official declarations, China has made fun of Trump prices as a “game of figures” and a “joke” without economic advantages.

Beijing also sought to get started as a defender of fair trade and stability in the face of an unjustified “intimidation”.

Experts said China could still determine the opportunity for Trump's economic carnage.

“Colossily melted mass alienation from other countries other countries can mean more receptivity to raise awareness of China,” said Thornton de Yale – adding that Beijing probably led “economic sorting”.