Trkiye, Algeria seeks to develop shared policies on regional issues

Algeria and Trkiye wish to work more closely in the resolution of regional issues and the formulation of common policies, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, said on Monday.

“As Trkiye and Algeria, we want to intensify our consultations on regional issues and develop joint policies,” said Fidan after being received by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune during a visit to Algeria.

The meetings also discussed Israel's genocide in Gaza, said Fidan, adding the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and the creation of a cease-fire was their priority.

“Trkiye will continue to stand firmly with the Palestinian fraternal people. I thank our Algerian brothers once again for defending the Palestinian cause,” he said.

Fidan said they would have the opportunity to welcome President Tebboune to Trkiye later this year for the high -level strategic cooperation meeting, noting that in virtue of the management of Tebboune, Algeria has made significant economic progress.

“With its capacity and resources, Algeria has become one of the guarantors of stability in this region. We are happy to observe the performance of Algeria as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (USC). We see that the priorities and problems of our region are successfully brought to the CNU agenda by Algeria,” he said.

Thanks to the efforts of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Algerian counterpart Tebboune, relations between the two countries become stronger, said Fidan, adding that the most important link between the two nations is mutual trust.

“We trust Algeria on each question. Trkiye will also always be a reliable friend of Algeria,” he added.

During his meeting with the Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf and his audience with President Tebboune, Fidan expressed his great satisfaction by seeing that the same strong will is also present on the Algerian side.

He noted that during the joint meeting of the planning group on Monday with Attaf, which was assisted by representatives of various institutions, they discussed possible measures to be taken in many areas, including trade, transport, migration and health.

Commercial volume

Fidan stressed the conviction that the volume of exchanges between the two countries can be increased to $ 10 billion as soon as possible, noting that more than 1,000 Turkish companies operating in Algeria contribute to the economy and employment.

He said that with the agreements to be signed on issues such as the mutual promotion for trade and investment, there will be possibilities to deepen economic relations.

“Algeria is also one of our key partners in terms of energy security. We want to further strengthen our cooperation in this area. Likewise, we will continue our cooperation in the field of defense industry,” said Fidan.

Attracting attention to the potential of joint projects in these areas, he said that Sunday marked the official opening of the Trkiye Consulate General in Oran.

Fidan said the Consulate General will provide the best possible service to Turkish citizens and Algerians.

Turning to war in Gaza, he said: “We will continue to be the Palestinian voice on international platforms.”

Noting that other international questions were also discussed during meetings in Algeria, Fidan said: “We encourage all parties to develop a sincere and functional dialogue for sustainable peace and stability in Libya. We will continue to work together to resolve the deep causes of questions such as terrorism and extremism in the Sahel region.” “”

Ankara supports Algiers' approach according to which regional problems should be resolved with calm and diplomacy, said Fidan, expressing his conviction that his visit will help advance relations between Trkiye and Algeria.