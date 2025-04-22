Politics
Trkiye, Algeria seeks to develop shared policies on regional issues
Algeria and Trkiye wish to work more closely in the resolution of regional issues and the formulation of common policies, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, said on Monday.
“As Trkiye and Algeria, we want to intensify our consultations on regional issues and develop joint policies,” said Fidan after being received by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune during a visit to Algeria.
The meetings also discussed Israel's genocide in Gaza, said Fidan, adding the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and the creation of a cease-fire was their priority.
“Trkiye will continue to stand firmly with the Palestinian fraternal people. I thank our Algerian brothers once again for defending the Palestinian cause,” he said.
Fidan said they would have the opportunity to welcome President Tebboune to Trkiye later this year for the high -level strategic cooperation meeting, noting that in virtue of the management of Tebboune, Algeria has made significant economic progress.
“With its capacity and resources, Algeria has become one of the guarantors of stability in this region. We are happy to observe the performance of Algeria as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (USC). We see that the priorities and problems of our region are successfully brought to the CNU agenda by Algeria,” he said.
Thanks to the efforts of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Algerian counterpart Tebboune, relations between the two countries become stronger, said Fidan, adding that the most important link between the two nations is mutual trust.
“We trust Algeria on each question. Trkiye will also always be a reliable friend of Algeria,” he added.
During his meeting with the Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf and his audience with President Tebboune, Fidan expressed his great satisfaction by seeing that the same strong will is also present on the Algerian side.
He noted that during the joint meeting of the planning group on Monday with Attaf, which was assisted by representatives of various institutions, they discussed possible measures to be taken in many areas, including trade, transport, migration and health.
Commercial volume
Fidan stressed the conviction that the volume of exchanges between the two countries can be increased to $ 10 billion as soon as possible, noting that more than 1,000 Turkish companies operating in Algeria contribute to the economy and employment.
He said that with the agreements to be signed on issues such as the mutual promotion for trade and investment, there will be possibilities to deepen economic relations.
“Algeria is also one of our key partners in terms of energy security. We want to further strengthen our cooperation in this area. Likewise, we will continue our cooperation in the field of defense industry,” said Fidan.
Attracting attention to the potential of joint projects in these areas, he said that Sunday marked the official opening of the Trkiye Consulate General in Oran.
Fidan said the Consulate General will provide the best possible service to Turkish citizens and Algerians.
Turning to war in Gaza, he said: “We will continue to be the Palestinian voice on international platforms.”
Noting that other international questions were also discussed during meetings in Algeria, Fidan said: “We encourage all parties to develop a sincere and functional dialogue for sustainable peace and stability in Libya. We will continue to work together to resolve the deep causes of questions such as terrorism and extremism in the Sahel region.” “”
Ankara supports Algiers' approach according to which regional problems should be resolved with calm and diplomacy, said Fidan, expressing his conviction that his visit will help advance relations between Trkiye and Algeria.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/politics/diplomacy/turkiye-algeria-seek-to-form-shared-policies-on-regional-issues
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan's surety hearings have been delimited due to the unavailability of the bench
- Trkiye, Algeria seeks to develop shared policies on regional issues
- Womens Tennis gets top seeds on Atlantic 10 Championships
- Trump prices reversed the chances of meeting the XI of China, say analysts | World News
- Tennessee Football Spring Transfer Portal: News, Updates of Vols Insiders after the exit of Nico Iamaleava
- Confirmed! Imran Khan to make his return with Bhumi Pednekar
- The United States has rates up to 3,521% on Southeast Asia solar panels
- About Cricket NSW | NSW government
- Correlation between proprioception of the upper limbs and the battle effect of table tennis players
- Parents question the safety of their children after measles outbreak
- Imran Khan Direct-Oot's return film title has been revealed and has a strong Ke Baad Connect break
- Australian elections are mixed by the essentials