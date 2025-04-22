Trump is a problem, this is not the millennial problem



It is understandable that the agenda of a large part of the planet is to fall the storm unleashed by Donald Trump. The protectionist policy of the White House, unlike free trade, disrupts the model to which the world has been delivered for 40 years, pushed just by the country which is now torpedoing.

Regrette's choir which today causes Trump's commercial and verbal assaults can lead to thinking that it is the main source of the problems that afflict us; Or that it will be enough to return to the previous moment and to neutralize in one way or another anomala or the variable asset to get out of this nightmare.

In the background, Trump is the symptom of something much more serious. New Yorker's eccentricities simply accelerate the impact of a fundamental problem. Globalization will have entered the crisis with Trump or without L. The West and a large part of the world increased significantly compared to the 1980s and ninety years, after the opening of the markets. But the process has weakened until the crisis of 2008; Subsequently and with small ups and downs, the world economy enters a exhaustion phase with rates that barely exceed stagnation.

Too little to compensate for the side effects that free trade causes in the passes, affecting the regions, the productive branches and the social groups which have been disadvantaged by this model. Globalization provocates selective prosperity, very concentrated in certain regions and sectors and to the detriment of others. The decreasing advantages of recent years have not made the many affected by this process.

The popular sectors that voted for the Republican in 2016 and 2024 are the same as they suffered in favor of Brexit in 2016 in England. Trump is an additional touch in response to something that has been moving for some time. The disenchantment of governments has led to the emergence of left and right populisms around the world.

The crises and the exasperation caused by the exhaustion of the model have generated moments conducive to the Merors and for the crazy verb of the Trumps, Boris Johnson and Mileis of the world. But let's not lose the proportion of these medium extravagant, capable of exploiting the discomfort of wholesale with emotional arguments and a grievance. They did not generate the disagreement, they only make exploit in their favor.

Mexico is the best example of the above. Our country has increased on average by 4% per year with Carlos Salinas (1988-1994), 3.5% with Ernesto Zedillo (1994-2000), but the next 18 years, with Vicente Fox, Felipe Caldern and Enrique Pea Nieto, barely reached 2% per year and low at one percent with Ands Manuel Lpez Obrador. And if the figures are modest disappointing, the contrasts which are detriment of these averages explain the disagreement of the Wholess.

In other words, some parts of the north and the center of the PAS increased at rates of more than 5% per year, but the south and part of the center stagnated or planted decreases. Complete branches of agriculture and traditional industry have succumbed to imports from the United States and China, but only part of the displaced workers had a place in the economy integrated into globalization. The result is that 40 years after Alena, around 55% of Mexico's workforce is sought in the informal economy. The system could not offer an answer to the mayor of the population.

With variants, I have performed around the world, workers from Detroit to farmers in France, from potters in Sicily to the craftsmen of PER. The new charismatic ldres that have taken the discontent of the power channel and explore the possibilities and responses, some of which in an absurd and irresponsible way.

Trump's mistake is to believe that the simple destruction of what globalization has done is the answer; The fact that imports are sufficient to make imports so that the productive plant of its Renazca step and recovers the mystical prosperity of an alleged glorious past. Experts show that the return is impossible, among other things due to the aging of the population, the robotization which produces unemployment and the predominance of the manufacturing services sector.

Globalization has brought a relative prosperity for a third of the population; In some passes, a major proportion. But leave the biggest margins of the advantages. The challenge is now to explore new paths so that the commercial integration between passes is less distorted and unbalanced within the nations. The answer is certainly not to destroy this selective and insufficient prosperity, but finally prosperity.

The world needs to respond to Trump dishes to avoid the devastating effects of the bad drug that applies. But we will have to keep our eyes on background disease. Finding the pursuit at each step must participate in an integrated world without compromising the well of its farms. And it goes beyond the defense against Trump, no matter how much it is the first urgency.