Why Xi Jinping is well with the Chinas Tech billionaires

The Chinese Communist Party has a history of purge, then welcoming senior officials. Deng Xiaoping was served three times before directing the country of Maoism in the late 1970s. Some executives were welcomed years after their death. Jack Ma, founder of Alibabas, endured the modern version of a purge in 2020. The initial public offer (IPO) of his company Fintech, Ant Group, was canceled. Alibaba was surveyed shortly after and presented a record fine. Mr. Ma retired from public life.

Now, however, it seems to be welcome once again. On February 17, Mr. Ma, as well as a handful of other entrepreneurs, met during a symposium in Beijing with Xi Jinping, Supreme Leader of Chinas. Many consider this to be Mr. Mas saving from the desert and a sign that after prolonged repression, private sector technology is back in favor.

He certainly has the realization of the most lucrative rehabilitation of all time. On February 14, the Action Alibabas course increased by 6.2% on the rumors of the symposium, adding about $ 18 billion to its market value. Those of Tencent and Xiaomi, two other large technological companies, increased by 7%. This has been at the top of a gathering in recent weeks. The actions of Hang Seng Tech, an index of the 30 largest technological companies listed in Hong Kong, increased by 23% in the last month; Those of Alibaba jumped more than 50%. Is a renewal in the feeling of the private sector finally in progress?

In large part, the rally was caused by Deepseek, a Chinese artificial intelligence company (AI) which managed to follow the Silicon Valley even without supply in American chips. Analysts from Bank of America compared it to the IPO of Alibabas in New York in 2014, which caused a boom in innovation in consumer companies. Deepseek, according to them, could have a similar effect.

Many companies already adopt deep models. Tencent, an Internet and Games group, would test it in Weixin, an application that offers messaging, payments, shopping and entertainment services, in the hope of creating a great AI application. “AI could also stimulate demand for cloud service providers, such as Alibaba, Huawei and Tencent. Works with Apple, a giant of American technology, to inject AI capabilities iPhones sold in China.

However, despite all this, a wider feeling has always been weak. The business confidence index, a monthly survey of more than 300 senior executives in China companies, showed slight improvements in January. But several important components of the index, such as the prospects for financing and inventory of companies, are always contractual. In addition, the same month, the compilers of an index to the Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in Beijing concluded that fairly significant levels of instability continue to inhibit the sphere of business of Chinas “.

This helps to explain the appearance of Mr XIS to the symposium. According to information reporting, he stressed the importance of the private sector for the Chinese economy and recognized some of the problems it faces. Mr. Xis Time in Power was an experience in the best way to guide entrepreneurs while limiting their influence on the development of policies and society. The senior officials have never managed to find a comfortable balance. Between 2013 and 2019, the largest companies dominated the investment as well as many areas of economic growth, putting managers in the headquarters of passenger development.

The repression in 2020 has strongly reversed things, wiping around $ 2 billion on the value of Chinese scholarships in the process. More recently, the party sought to guide entrepreneurs without extinguishing their innovation. The result was an intentional vagueness of the lines between the private company and the state. It works for certain companies such as Huawei, a telecommunications giant; Cambcon, a flea designer; and Iflytech, an AI company. But the result is often a troubled hybrid. The academics labeled the computer capitalism of the party “.

Given all of this, love-in can only do a lot to restore feeling. Chinese private sector elites want more than symposiums. Big problems afflict their businesses. For example: when, requests a venture capital based in Hong Kong, could regulators loosen their control of the IPOs? Since the repression, the approval processes for the list abroad have been introduced. Startups such as Shein, a fast fashion company, have been forced to request the informal approval of Chinese regulators for national security land. The Securities Watchdog has taken on itself to manage the expectations of the list for certain companies, which would have stopped the IPO in Hong Kong of a tea and ice chain last year because the evaluations were too low.

A rumble of other problems shows no signs of slowdown. Rather than many technological companies, the financial system has also become a public-private hybrid. The venture capital and private capital industries of Chinas have been impregnated by the state. For many startups, state capital, with its irreconcilablely different objectives of the private version, has become the main form of financing. Businessmen have once received the influence of the Communist Party cells in private companies, which have existed for ages. However, in the past five years, these cells have raised much more power. There are few signs that this reversal trend will.

In some quarters, Mr. Ma's return was described as a great victory for the private sector, even a concession. But this could also be considered a victory tour for Mr. XI. Over the past five years, Chinese entrepreneurs have become much more subordinate to the Communist Party. They must play by Mr. Xis' rules or cope with the consequences. The symposium is a confirmation that the older entrepreneurs of Chinas fell online.

2025, The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved. From The Economist, published under license. Original content can be found on www.economist.com