There is no twin sun, the leader is only one – suarakalbar.co.id





Jakarta (Suara Kalbar) – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), rejected the question of national dualism of leadership or known as “Twin Sun”. He said that there was only one head of countries today, namely the president -elected Prabowo suffered. Regarding the twin sun, there is no twin sun. The sun is just one, namely President Prabowo suffered. It is clear, said Jokowi when he is met by the media crew at his residence, Jalan Kutai Utara N ° 1, Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo City, Central Java, reported Beritasatu.com on Tuesday (04/22/2025). This declaration also rejected the question which mentioned the dualism of leadership, following the crowd of deputy ministers and ministers (vice-minister) who came to Jokowi's residence during Eid and the month of Shawwal. Jokowi stressed that the arrival of ministers was only a form of friendship and did not contain political content. Gathering the EID Day is a good thing. What is the problem with Stay in Titch? To anyone can, he said. When asked if at the meeting, the officials asked for advice or comments, Jokowi replied that their visit was only to establish friendship. They only called me a former boss, because I was their president. It is therefore an ordinary friendship, and it is very good, he added. Regarding direct communication with President Prabowo Suubianto, Jokowi said he had been in contact with President Prabowo on the first day of Eid, even if it was done by a video call. Already (friendship), the first day of Eid. The video calls for a long time with him (President Prabowo), also with Mr. Maruf Amin, said Jokowi. As we know, from the first day of Idulfitri until last week, a certain number of state representatives came to Jokowi's residence in the city of Solo. Among those who came coordinated the Minister of Human Development and Culture Pratikno, the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Sakti Wahyu Trenggono fisheries, Minister of Deputy Agriculture, Minister of Agriculture, Minister of Agriculture, Deputy of the Manpower Immanuel Ebnezer and deputy Sudaryon. The visits to these ministers have emerged from Twin Sun's question in national leadership. Source: Beritasatu.com Follow other news on Google News Join the Telegram Sitewearkami.com channel so as not to miss the latest news from locker Join

