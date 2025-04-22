The Gulf of Pti -Jui widens despite the openings – Pakistan





Ayub says that party cannot force Maulana to join the Grande Alliancefazl willing to engage with PTI, the party is looking for clarity on Imrans Green-Light for Conferences

Islamabad: The Gulf between the reluctant allies The PTI and Jeu-F expanded to the point that the leaders of the Party of Imran Khans seem to have lost the hope of launching a very praised joint struggle alongside the Religo-Political outfit led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

This was highlighted by the head of the opposition Omar Ayubs, the recent admission they go ahead with their agitation, because they could not force Maulana to join their great alliance.

We will take our caravan and move forward. The one who comes to the caravan is good, we will not force Maulana Sahib to support us, he said during an appearance on Dawnnewstv on Monday.

He said that Maulana had his own political party, and if he didn't want to join the PTI, then it was his decision to take.

The PTI had previously been convinced that he would be able to win the veteran politician from Dera Ismail Khan with the help of their allies in the TEHREEK TAHEREK AAYEN-I-PAKISTAN (TTAP) alliance.

However, the recent hubbub to find out if the founder of PTI incarcerated was willing to conclude an agreement with the establishment of his release seems to have made a corner between the two parties.

Recently, the leader of the PTI Azam Swati, whose previous allegiances include Jeu-F affirmed that he had the blessing of Imran Khans to approach the establishment for talks. However, while this impression was refuted by other party leaders such as Salman Akram Raja and Omar Ayub, the Jui-F expressed itself and asked for the clarity of the PTI.

For its part, the recent remarks of Maulanas have indicated a cooling of tensions with PTI. During his press speech alongside the chief of Jamaat-I-Islami in Mansoora on Monday, he expressed his will to repair relations with the PTI to a measure where political dialogue is possible and the national questions discussed.

The veteran politician said that even if he also had political differences with PPP and PML-N, this should not be interpreted as a personal enmity.

In the same spirit, we also want our relations with PTI to be cordial enough to continue political dialogue, said Maulana.

But according to Senator Jui-F Kamran Murtaza, the party wants a final response to the fact that the PTI seeks to launch an anti-government campaign or comfort with the powers in place. During an earlier appearance on Dawnnewstv, Senator Murtaza indicated that the Chief Jui-F was ready to disengage with the PTI on this subject.

JUI-F may not join the opposition alliance if the PTI had decided to engage in the establishment, he said.

If an alliance between the two parties is formed, all decisions will have to be made in the light of the party discipline, said Senator Murtaza, adding that decisions would be taken by consensus in such a case.

Ayub again denied the impression that his party was continuing the establishment on Monday, claiming that no dialogue took place, and no attempt was made to initiate such discussions.

However, he argued that all the parties that were part of the TTAP alliance led by PKMAP head Mehmood Khan Achakzai is taken on board in the event that such a decision is on the cards.

Mr. Ayub refused to answer when he was asked, Point Blank, with whom these talks would take place.

Nadir Guramani in Islamabad and Ahmad Fraz Khan in Lahore contributed to this report

Posted in Dawn, April 22, 2025

