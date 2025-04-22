Sby said that there should not be a twin sun in the Prabowo government

Jakarta, kompas.com – Politicians of the Democratic Party, Dede Yusufrevealed the message of the president of the High Council of the Democratic Party, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (Sby), which indicates that there should not be “twin“To the government.

This declaration was published by Dede Yusuf in response to the “Twin Sun” hypothesis which emerged after a certain number of ministers of the Red and White cabinet visited the residence of the 7th President, Joko Widodo, in the context of Lebaran's friendship.

“In fact, if Pak Sby has always said that there should not be a twin sun,” said Dede Yusuf, in the Parliament complex, Senayan, Central Jakarta on Monday (04/21/2025).

He said that there should not be a party thinking about other leaderships outside leadership President PRABOWO SUBIANTO.

DEDE also understood that the visit was a natural thing to learn the experience of the elders.

“In fact, Sowan is everything possible, right. In addition, as a senior in government, I think it is natural that Sowan,” he said.

He added that the moment coincided with the Eid holidays.

However, Dede Yusuf recalled that there should be other rules of the government other than those published by the government of President Prabowo.

“In any context, yes, we do not know it. But again, I did not adapt to Mr. Sby's declaration. Twin At the moment of the government, only Mr. Prabowo, “he said.

Previously, the question of Twin Sun moved after a certain number of ministers of the Red and White cabinet led by Prabowo visited the residence of the 7th president Joko Widodo solo in the context of the AID al-Fitr.

Interestingly, several PRABOWO ministers qualified Jokowi as “boss”.

“Bringing together with my former boss. Now, it's still my boss,” said the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Sakti Wahyu Trenggono peaches after meeting Jokowi on Friday (4/4/2025).

The Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin also transmitted the same thing, highlighting Reunion as a form of friendship with Jokowi as his boss.

“Bringing together because Mr. Jokowi is my boss. So me and I want to be friendly to apologize physically and mentally. Also (asking) pray that the president and the mother are healthy, because I am still the Minister of Health,” said Budi.

The politician of the Prosperous Justice Private Mardani Ali will be assessed that Lebaran's greetings were legitimate by all the parties, including by Minister Prabowo who was Sowan of Jokowi's house.

However, he recalled that it should not really create an impression of a twin sun in the government.

“The first is certainly a good friendship, but the second should not have a twin sun,” said Mardani.



