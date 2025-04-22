Hand wave of the front seat

Moment Pope Francis Will not be forgotten by Catholics in Indonesia. The world Catholic leader had praised the car before the car during a visit to Jakarta.

The news of the death of Pope Francis leaves a deep sadness for Indonesian Catholics. The death of Pope Francis was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell in a video statement via the Vatican television channel. Farrell said Pope Francis “returned to the father” Monday (04/21/2025), around 07:35 a.m. local time.

Pope Francis had a series of activities in Jakarta from September 4 to 6, 2024. On September 4, 2024, Pope Francis visited the State Palace to meet the president at the time, Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The same day, Pope Francis will also visit the cathedral church.

Scroll to continue with content

Then, on September 5, 2024, Pope Francis will lead the Akbar mass to the Bung Karno Main Stadium (GBK). Right now, Pope Francis has surrounded GBK.

Pope Francis arrived in Indonesia to drive a commercial plane. Pope Francis landed at Soekarno-Hatta airport, Tangerang in Rome, Italy. Before leaving the plane, Pope Francis welcomed the media team who participated in the plane.

Pope Francis thanked those who had participated in his trip this time. Pope Francis said it was the longest flight ever made.

“I am grateful for your arrival during this trip, thank you to the company. I think it is the longest (flight) I have ever done,” he told journalists on the plane after landing, according to an AFP journalist.

Upon his arrival in Indonesia, Pope Francis was greeted by the MPV MPV MIJANG Innova Zenix. Pope Francis welcomed the Minister of Religion at that time Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Archbishop Jakarta Ignace Cardinal Suharyo, to the president of the visit committee of Pope Françus to Indonesia Ignasius Jonan, who was waiting on the side of the plane. Pope Francis then took the Kijang Innova Zenix car.

During the trip, Pope Francis was seen sitting in the headquarters of the front passenger. Pope Francis then headed for Apostolic Nunsiatura, Jalan Medan Merdeka Timur, Central Jakarta.

Pope Francis praised the car along the road to the Vatican Embassy (Embassy), from the Hi roundabout, the Horse Statue, at the Vatican Embassy.

He seemed to tie his left arm while occasionally responding to the hands of the residents. The smile could not be separated from the face of the “smiling pope” either.

When the car went on board by Pope Francis, traffic around the Vatican Embassy was solid. Many car drivers until the motorcycle stops waiting for the whale group to pass.

Around 12.26 WIB, Pope Francis and his entourage arrived at the Vatican Embassy.