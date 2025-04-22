Politics
Hand wave of the front seat
Moment Pope Francis Will not be forgotten by Catholics in Indonesia. The world Catholic leader had praised the car before the car during a visit to Jakarta.
The news of the death of Pope Francis leaves a deep sadness for Indonesian Catholics. The death of Pope Francis was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell in a video statement via the Vatican television channel. Farrell said Pope Francis “returned to the father” Monday (04/21/2025), around 07:35 a.m. local time.
Pope Francis had a series of activities in Jakarta from September 4 to 6, 2024. On September 4, 2024, Pope Francis visited the State Palace to meet the president at the time, Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The same day, Pope Francis will also visit the cathedral church.
Then, on September 5, 2024, Pope Francis will lead the Akbar mass to the Bung Karno Main Stadium (GBK). Right now, Pope Francis has surrounded GBK.
Pope Francis arrived in Indonesia to drive a commercial plane. Pope Francis landed at Soekarno-Hatta airport, Tangerang in Rome, Italy. Before leaving the plane, Pope Francis welcomed the media team who participated in the plane.
Pope Francis thanked those who had participated in his trip this time. Pope Francis said it was the longest flight ever made.
“I am grateful for your arrival during this trip, thank you to the company. I think it is the longest (flight) I have ever done,” he told journalists on the plane after landing, according to an AFP journalist.
Upon his arrival in Indonesia, Pope Francis was greeted by the MPV MPV MIJANG Innova Zenix. Pope Francis welcomed the Minister of Religion at that time Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Archbishop Jakarta Ignace Cardinal Suharyo, to the president of the visit committee of Pope Françus to Indonesia Ignasius Jonan, who was waiting on the side of the plane. Pope Francis then took the Kijang Innova Zenix car.
During the trip, Pope Francis was seen sitting in the headquarters of the front passenger. Pope Francis then headed for Apostolic Nunsiatura, Jalan Medan Merdeka Timur, Central Jakarta.
Pope Francis praised the car along the road to the Vatican Embassy (Embassy), from the Hi roundabout, the Horse Statue, at the Vatican Embassy.
He seemed to tie his left arm while occasionally responding to the hands of the residents. The smile could not be separated from the face of the “smiling pope” either.
When the car went on board by Pope Francis, traffic around the Vatican Embassy was solid. Many car drivers until the motorcycle stops waiting for the whale group to pass.
Around 12.26 WIB, Pope Francis and his entourage arrived at the Vatican Embassy.
Archbishop of the visit of Jakarta Kenang Pope Francis
|
Pope Moment Francis in GBK (Photo: Reuters / Willy Kurniawan)
The Archbishop of Jakarta, Cardinal Ignace Suharyo, recalls the trip of Pope Francis to Indonesia last year. He called the happy pope in Indonesia.
This was told by Cardinal Suharyo at a press conference in Graha Pemuda, the Jakarta cathedral church. Il Mulan spoke of the simplicity inherent in Pope Francis, even during apostolic visits to Jakarta on September 3-5, 2024.
“When we come to Indonesia, we all know that the choice is not a luxury car, the car most used by people here,” he said on Monday (4/21).
“His residence at the Vatican Embassy for Indonesia,” he continued.
Cardinal Suharyo then said that he was once in a car with Pope Francis. At that time, he said, the pope was satisfied with the person of the Indonesian people.
“I have twice in a car with him, he always told me that he was very happy to be in Indonesia, very happy,” said Suharyo.
“Because of what? He always said that I had always seen the faces with a smile that there were no frightening faces, which were angry, always with a smile,” he continued.
He also said that the head of the world's Catholic Church could interact with his driver. According to the conversation of Suharyo Pope Francis with his driver, took place as a friend.
“It is very happy to say here:” Please stop here “,” where is the candy “, given by the driver, given the children,” said Suharyo.
“I was thinking of bringing candy to share. The pride of children who are happy do not play, maybe candy is never eaten to be stored in one way or another,” he continued.
