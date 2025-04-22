Saudi fighter planes escort Modi's plane for Jeddah in a special gesture | Look | Latest news from India





In a special gesture, Saudi Arabian hunters escorted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plane while he entered the Saudi airspace of Jeddah on Tuesday April 22, during the first visit by any Indian Prime Minister in the port city in 40 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was escorted by the Royal Saudi Air Force F-15 in Saudi airspace (MEA) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plane was escorted by the Royal Saudi Air Force F-15 in Saudi airspace. Follow PM Moderga Sadi Visit live updates Prime Minister Narendra Modi took off for his visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday morning at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. In his declaration of departure before his two -day visit to the Kingdom, Prime Minister Modi declared that India deeply values ​​its long and historical ties with Saudi Arabia, affirming that their relations have acquired a strategic depth and momentum in recent years. Prime Minister Modi said the two countries have developed a mutually beneficial and substantial partnership, particularly in the fields of defense, trade, investment, energy and links from people to persons. PM Mically SAUDI Visit | What is expected Trade and investment, energy and defense cooperation, the regional security situation and connectivity initiatives should appear in the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modis with the crown prince of the Saudi Arabs Mohammed Bin Salman next week, the Minister of Foreign Affairs said Vikram Misri on Saturday. The two countries are expected to finalize several agreements to strengthen cooperation during the visit, which will see Modi and Mohammed Bin Salman co -chair of the second meeting of the Bilateral Strategic Partnership Council, said Misri at a press conference. Highly placed sources cited in a PTI press agency report declared that Prime Minister Modi could also discuss questions relating to Hajj, including the quota of Indian pilgrims during his meeting with the Crown Prince and the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud in the evening. “Jeddah is a very, very meaningful city in terms of connectivity between India and Saudi Arabia because Centuries, Jeddah was the port for the trade between the two country, and it is also a gateway to mecca. Then gos to guys, “Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Suhel Ajaz Khan Told the News Agency Ahead of the Prime Minister's visit. “The Hajj is a very important activity and the government of India gives it a lot of importance. The minority ministry has organized this activity … There are various problems discussed in bilateral talks. There has always been a great coordination between the Saudi government and India to Hajj,” added the ambassador.

