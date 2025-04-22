Imran Khan leaves to act, then takes a U: check his next film





Mumbai: beloved Bollywoods Chocolate Boy Imran Khan finally made its long-awaited return after a decade interruption. Especially known for his charming roles in Roma like Jaane you Jaane Na, I hate Luv Story, and Break Ke Baad, Imran should return to a romantic Netflix drama entitled Adhure Hum Adhure Tum.

The actor, who had moved away from the spotlight in 2015 after the commercial failure of Katti Batti, had previously announced that he was leaving the game, a decision that left fans with a broken heart. Over the years, he has been reported to consider him a role in the camera. However, in a turn of surprising events, Imran has now decided to back up under the spotlight, both as an actor and co -producer.

Imran Khan's next Bollywood film

Directed by Break Ke Baad, Danish Aslam filmmaker, Adhure Hum Adhure Tum is a romantic dramatic with Bhumi Pednekar opposite Imran, with class actor Gurfateh Pirzada also joining the distribution. The film, which is co -produced by Imran, Danish Aslam, and a common friend, brand Imrans to venture for the first time in the world of streaming.

Cinema journalist Rahul Raut confirmed the news by sharing a photo of the ceiling on social networks with legend:

“#Imrankhan returns to the cinema after a decade while he is officially starting to shoot for his film back today in Mumbai #Bhumipednekar and @gurfatehpirzada also play in this romantic dramatic dysfunction #breakkebaad Danish Aslam Helms Helms Helms this film @netflixi!”

The film is produced in collaboration with outdoor films, known for projects like Leila and Cobalt Blue, according to Filmfare. The shooting recently started in Mumbai and should end by July 2025. If everything goes as planned, Adhure Hum Adhure Tum will be first on Netflix India at the beginning of 2026.

Fans are already buzzing with excitement while Imran is preparing to light up the screen again.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/imran-khan-quits-acting-then-makes-u-turn-check-his-upcoming-film-3210805/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

