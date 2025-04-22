Imran Khans Comeback Movie Adhure Hum Adhure Tum with Bhumi





After several delays and speculation, Imran Khan will finally return to an original romantic drama typical with Bhumi Pednekar.

According to the latest reports, Imran Khans Comeback Project is entitled Adhure Hum Adhure Tum who also features Bhumi Pednekar and Gurfateh Pirzada in the main roles.

The film will be published directly on Netflix.

Adhure Hum Adhure Tum will be led by Danish Aslam, who is best known for directing the 2010 Break Ke Baad romantic comedy, with Imran Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Kunal Kohli Productions

According to a Peepingmoon report, the film is produced by Imran Khan and Danish Aslam in collaboration with outdoor films. The banner behind Netflix titles like Leila and Cobalt Blue. With its light tone and its emotional nucleus, the project aims to bring back the charm of artists from the beginning of the 2010s which once defined the Khans filmography. Production should end by July, a first of Netflix India planned for the beginning of 2026.

Imran Khan and its recent appearances

After having spent several years far from the spotlight and took a break in the game, Imran Khan slowly reappeared in the consciousness of the public, thanks to his appearances of frank podcasts and his creative collaborations with popular influencers on social networks.

These glimpses in his thoughts and his personality have rekindled conversations around the actor, especially among the fans who had long hoped for his return. And now, it seems that all these sincere requests and these online events have finally paid offimran Khan officially made his long -awaited return to the world of cinema as an actor.

His latest film as an actor was the 2015 Katti Batti film opposite Kangana Ranaut.

After Katti Batti, he made a short film entitled Mission Mars: Keep Walking India, which was based on Indias Mars Mission.

Imran Khan will return after 10 years and his fans are really looking forward to seeing him on the big screen.

