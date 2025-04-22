The Minister of Sowan in Jokowi is not only an ordinary friendship

Times Malang, Papua – A number of assistant ministers and ministers from the Indonesian cabinet have advanced to visit the 7th Indonesian president Joko Widodo solo. The officials said their visit was in the context of friendship and the Bilhal Halal.

Visits to ministers occurred when President Prabowo Subaianto made foreign visits which sparked the speculation of twin twin leaders of Twin Sun.

The public considers that this visit is not only a simple friendship program. This means that it is very likely to contain political nuances. In politics, each short meeting, there is always space to discuss power.

From this meeting, it can be interpreted according to the context of current figures and the national political dynamics in progress.

It can be interpreted as a consolidation event between the Jokowi and Prabowo camps in the midst of the redesign of the EID Al -Fitr cabinet. Or it could also be interpreted as an indication that Jokowi wanted to continue to have an influence in the government of Prabowo suffered considering that the ministers present were the loyalists of Jokowi or the people who were previously known to be almost on Jokowi.

It can also be considered as the personal political maneuvers of ministers to show loyalty to the two axes of political power and between Jokowi and Prabowo where they read the direction of the political wind to adapt.

In fact, the interpretations also emerged, this kind of meeting as an effort to cool the atmosphere and show the public that the elites were in harmony and markers of stability, so that the market and the Masrakyat remained calm in the middle of economic agitation.

Anyway, each gesture, a meeting, until the visit can bring the implicit political meaning. Especially if this involves key government personalities such as the deputy minister / minister.

Jokowi continues to maneuver to keep himself and it is a strategy to build a negotiation position with political party officials in order to obtain community support.

The objective is to remain a political player in Indonesia to protect part of the National Strategic Project (PSN) which is an inheritance of his leadership and to maintain the investigation into the political career of his family.

Jokowi's statement

SOWAN ministers solo are not only a symbol of respect, but the assertion that Jokowi is still a national political playmaker.

In terms of football, Jokowi is no longer an attacker, but is now a playmaker – an attack arrangement, a supplier of mature bait for a goal in 2029.

In the political world, not only the maintenance of stories or the creation of fidelity, but the creation of a cross of the leader is crucial. Jokowi has managed to create the political ecosystem for 10 years, whatever Sandra's policy he has played.

His meeting with the ministers of Prabowo was a signal that he was always relevant and could even be a creative king during the 2029 presidential election. The solo was not only a city of memory – he was now a national political scene, where pawns and kings met to develop a strategy around 2029.

Jokowi is still an electoral “magnet” as well as a “key strategy” in the construction of the axis of power which will have a major influence on national political configurations in the future.

This maneuver also shows that the line of coordination and informal legitimacy still flows from Jokowi. He is an electric broker that prepares the regeneration and repositioning of national power which cannot be ignored by anyone.

Indeed, Jokowi is not the leader of the party and has no official power, but the electoral magnet is still strong. Make it work by its loyalists both in the centers of national and regional power.

There is even a phenomenon of “Jokowi tourism” where people visit their residence solo. Maybe read as a soft power form that strengthens the image of Jokowi in the eyes of the public. Although it no longer serves, Jokowi always has a strong symbolic influence.

There is even Jokowi's speculation which will form a new political party to extend its influence. This step can be a strategy to maintain its political relevance and form a coalition that supports its political agendas in the future.

However, it should be noted that the phenomenon of “Jokowi Tourism”, in particular those who come from civil servants, civil servants and managers of civil society, will have no impact when they will not contribute to crucial problems or which are the current problems of the country such as food, environmental damage, unemployment, protection of work, corruption and injustice of the country.

The same thing applies to its loyalists when the public service has no impact on the community, so that it can be associated with Jokowi is considered a failure, not contributing to the improvement of various national problems.

*) By: Tojes Swansen Management, SH, Director of the Papuan Democratic Community (Code).

*) This opinion article is entirely the responsibility of the author, not part of the responsibility of the editorial of TIMESindononesia.co.id

