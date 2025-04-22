US vice-president Vance meets Indian Prime Minister Modi for commercial discussions DW 04/22/2025





US vice-president JD Vance, who is on a four-day trip to India, met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for business interviews. He said they had progressed to achieve a trade agreement between the two countries. The meeting between Vance and Modi is involved while India tries to conclude an early trade agreement before the expiration of a 90 -day break on the prices announced by the administration of Donald Trump. Vance visits India during a mainly personal trip with his wife USHA, whose parents are from India and their children. JD Vance visit India with his family Image: Bureau / Information document of the press of India via Reuters Vance's visit is also considered an opportunity for India to welcome Trump later this year for the top of quad leaders, which includes India, Australia, Japan and the United States. What do we know about the meeting between Vance and Modi? Modi's office said that there was “significant progress in negotiations” with the two countries negotiating the first tranche of a trade agreement. The Vance office has also reported “significant progress” in talks and said the two leaders have described a plan to advance economic discussions. The talks present “the opportunity to negotiate a new modern trade agreement focused on the promotion of job creation and the well-being of citizens in the two countries,” added the declaration of the Vance office. US vice-president Vance begins a four-day visit to India To display this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that Supports HTML5 video After Vance's meeting on Monday, the US trade representative Jamieson Greer said that he was “happy to confirm” that Washington and the India Ministry “had finalized the reference mandate to put a roadmap for negotiations on reciprocal trade”. During their meeting, the two leaders also discussed the improvement of energy, defense and strategic technologies cooperation, among other things, a statement from the Modi office. Published by: John Silk

