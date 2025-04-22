Who killed industrial Britain? – New Statesman

A view of the SCUTHORPE site of British Steel. Photo by Ryan Jenkinson / Getty Images.

This article was initially published as a publishing of The Green Transition, our weekly newsletter on the economy of Net Zero.To see more editions and subscribe, click here.

When he was Prime Minister, Boris Johnson caused a minor hustle and bustle (without puns) suggesting that Margaret Thatcher should be congratulated for having given Britain ahead by closing the coal mines.

It was a typically casual and ironic remark of a PM which had recently marked a historic victory by removing pieces of Red Wall laboratory, especially in the old districts of the coal. But he presumed a debate that has only accelerated since then, and the one who has now reached fever with the effective nationalization of the Governments of SCUTHORPES to save the capacities of steel swamp Virgin Uks: who, or what, killed industrial Britain?

There are almost three schools of thought that have emerged. Firstly, a zero-sensical clear crowd, which now includes Kemi Badenoch, blame itself squarely on climate policy, and even on an individual in particular as a main Evengelist: Ed Miliband. This analysis seems a little unfair since the share of industrial manufacturers of economic production and total employment of the United Kingdom has been decreasing since about the 1970s, when the young Ed was only a nipper.

But the agenda is successfully pushed relatively into the right press and the media disseminated. He indicates that climatic policies and renewable subsidies add costs to energy bills, which makes the United Kingdom non-competitive for energy industries such as steel, glass, ceramics, chemicals, cement and many.

By offending to this trend, we have a second school which responds with the following elements: the British manufacturing and energy industries are indeed hampered by the energy costs of the sky, this is true and agreed by all parts. But, they say, these high costsare the result of the excessive dependence of Great Britain on fossil fuels, in particular gas.Price reduction requires rapid transition to forms of energy production with low carbon, cheaper and local carbon content, namely renewable energies. It is the position of governments.

And gas prices have certainly increased spectacularly, especially since sanctions against Moscow cut the supplies of the largest natural gas exporter in the world. It was only since the invasion of Poutines that the prices of the United Kingdom and Europe have started to diverge considerably. However, although this gas price peak has had a negative impact, the zero anti-network group has a point, in the sense that a significant proportion of customer invoicesareComposed of renewable subsidies, carbon taxes and blood pressure and transmission costs balancing.

Subscribe to the new statesman today from only 8.99 per month

Even zero net defenders admit a lot. Shaun Spires, executive director of the Green Alliance, says thereareThe policy costs added to the invoices of the green tax and so on, but it is important to say in terms of industry costs that the political cost of industry energy bills is lower than that, for example, in Germany.

The re -assembly of the British electrical network will cost money. We have a sur-centralized system set up to accommodate a small number of large coal power plants. A renewable grid requires a new, more decentralized network, with countless new connections. This will not be at a lower cost and is currently delivered by a public and private investment combination (which, yes, is linked to your invoices).

There is certainly a first expenditure, says Spires. There is obviously an infrastructure cost. But he rushes to add, there are a lot of jobs and growth opportunities that can also be taken from this. And this is the promise of the so-called green industrial revolution: a regional boom in jobs and growth with climate policy as catalyst, because turbines, solar panels, pylons and cables are produced and placed in all corners of the country. Once this grid in place, the invoices will start to go down.

So, does any zero destroy British industry? Not really, even if there is a core of truth to the affirmations that climate policy adds to the costs, and that a total recovery of the UKS electrical network will require significant amounts of capital investment.

But what about the other side of the debate? Our dependence on the costly industry of expensive gas imports? Well, once again, not really. This is only part of history. As mentioned, British heavy industry has long been declining.

The more complex and nuanced reality dates back to Boris Johnsons thatcher Jibe. Because it was Mrs. who killed the decline in the manufacture of Great Britain, and not, as Johnson claimed because she was an enthusiastic eco-warrior. It was because she was an integral part of the formation of a political consensus that her conservative party warmly promoted. This consensus has essentially said: it does not matter when the goods are produced, we must buy them as much as possible; It doesn't matter who does things, the market and the price mechanism should dictate our decisions; It doesn't matter who lost manufacturing jobs, that the future with high added value is in the services and the knowledge economy, and why should we subsidize British production when we can import autonomy products elsewhere?

And it is the third school of thought, that theGreen transitionis courageously late. It is not clear zero, nor even the peak of post-Ukraine gas prices, which kills industrial Britain. It is an economic philosophy that now separates in seams, that which says that globalization is an unrealized good, that it does not matter if the Chinese have our steel plants or that we count on the kindness of foreigners to keep the lights on. And it is philosophy that must change.