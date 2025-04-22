Lula and XI come together next month at Sino-Celac Summit

Lula will fly to China since the celebrations of the Russian victory day on May 9

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva will go to China next month for the summit between the Asian country and the Latin American and Caribbean Community (Ceuc) between May 12 and 13, it was announced by the Palanalto palace. Lula’s second official trip to China during her third term will follow his presence at the celebrations of Russia’s victory day on May 9, marking the 80th anniversary of the Triumph of the Soviet Union during the Second World War.

Lula’s meeting with President Xi Jinping is involved in the midst of current American and Chinese trade tensions, highlighting world economic issues. The two leaders met several times, especially during Lula's first visit to China in April 2023 and Xi's reciprocal visit to Brazil later that year.

The event will also bring the Ceuc countries closer in the midwife of US President Donald Trump.

During the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lula will attend the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany during the Second World War. The event – the most important national holiday in Russia – presents itself on May 9 and presents a large civic -military parade in Moscow.

