Sby, Prabowo and Jokowi in a leadership setting. (IST)

  • Sby stressed that there should not be any twins in addition to the President Prabowo. Jokowi also said, stressing that national leadership was in the hands of Prabowo. This is a political response to the elite on the question that was hot.
Minutes of IndiaJakarta Political temperature in Indonesia, recently a little warm -up by the question of “Twin Sun”. This issue exceeded a certain number of red and white ministers were seen to visit the residence of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), during Eid al-Fitr 2025.
For an audience, friendship seems reasonable. However, for a few others, the visit gave rise to speculation: is there an axis of other powers in addition to the President Prabowo Suubianto?
Read also:
Taruna Ikrar Soubs Cell strict regulation, the offenders threatened the criminal
In the midst of the spotlight, a statement came from the vice-president of the Democratic Party, Dede Yusuf, who transmitted a message that has always been repeated by the president of the High Council Democrat, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY):
There should not be any twins other than President Prabowo suffered. In other words, do not think there are others as leaders in addition to him.
DEDE said that during an interview with the Parliament complex on Monday (04/21/2025). He stressed that although the ministers remained in touch with Jokowi, the government's management remains a command: Prabowo SUBIANTO.
IMG 20250421 WA0012 11ZON
Infigraphics (Indonesian minute editor)

Jokowi spoke, the sun was Prabowo!

Interestingly, President Jokowi actually helped reduce controversy. Met at his residence, Jokowi clearly answered the question of Twin Sun. Regarding the twin sun, there are no things. The sun is just one: President Prabowo suffered. It's clear.
Read also:
The NTB is pushed into the large granaries of Indonesian corn, Amran Sulaiman promises to speed up the self-tension
He naturally considered if there was a minister who sowan in the atmosphere of Eid. As president of two periods, the visit was considered a form of respect and ordinary friendship.
In fact, Jokowi stressed that his relationship with President Prabowo remained hot. The first day of our EID video call. I also congratulate Lebaran to Mr. Maruf Amin and Pak Prabowo, he explained.

Political signal of two major characters

This similar statement by Sby and Jokowi seemed to be a political signal: the government must be solid and there should not be a double interpretation in national leadership.
For the Democratic Party, SBY's declaration is not only normative, but also the first warnings so that the elites maintain harmony. As for Jokowi, who now enters after power, clarification is important to erase the atmosphere and show its support for Prabowo as the only legal leader.
The question of the twin sun is perhaps only a political shadow, but if it is not controlled, it can be transformed into polarization in the coalition of power. Thus, the declaration of two major characters and Jokowidatang in time, relieves the undulations before becoming waves.
(Akbar Endra)

Previous newsTaruna Ikrar Soubs Cell strict regulation, the offenders threatened the criminal
Next newsCommission II of the DPRD Maros to complete the controversy of the dawn market in BSM