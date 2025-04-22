PM Modi is a difficult negotiator, that is why: JD VANCE Press for commercial breakthrough with India | Latest news from India





The United States vice-president, JD Vance, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday as a difficult negotiator during his large-scale visit to India, saying that it is precisely this firmness that makes him respect in Washington. His comments came in the midst of accelerated efforts to finalize a bilateral trade agreement which could reshape the economic partnership between the two nations. US vice-president JD VANCE approaches the rally of the JAIPUR International Center Rajasthan on April 22, 2025. (AFP) Modi is a difficult negotiator, and that is why we respect it. It is strong for the interests of India and we appreciate that, said JD Vance, signaling both admiration and a push of compromise as discussions are progressing. JD Vance was addressed to a rally in Jaipur du Rajasthan. Vance said that President Donald Trump wants the United States and India to develop and that the two countries can work together in sectors, including trade, defense and energy, for a win-win partnership. Read also | The dinner of the PM Narendra Modis wins on JD vances Son: dad, I think I can live in India ' Vance, who is on a mainly personal visit of four days in India, spoke one day after having interviews with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. His trip occurs while India rushes to win an early trade agreement with the largest commercial partner Usits, before the 90 -day break on the steep prices announced by the administration of President Donald Trump. For India, the issues are high. The administration of Donald Trumps imposed up to 26% of Indian export prices under the new samples announced on April 2, currently interrupted for 90 days. After talks between Vance and Modi, the United States said it had made significant progress to a bilateral trade agreement. According to a declaration of the White House, the two parties have now finalized the mandate of negotiations on a new modern trade agreement. Development comes as New Delhi seeks to protect its exports from the potential price increases in the United States. Vance also said that the United States sought to sell more energy and defense equipment to India, adding that the links between the two countries will shape the century. “If India and the United States are working together with success, we will see a prosperous and peaceful 21st century,” he said in a speech in the northwest city of Jaipur. But I also believe that if we do not work together successfully, the 21st century could be a very dark moment for all humanity. India hopes to “conclude positively” the first part of an autumn commercial pact, the Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday in San Francisco. Vance said that he and Modi have made good progress in commercial negotiations and confirmed that the two parties had finalized the reference conditions for commercial negotiations. “He puts a roadmap towards a last agreement between our nations,” he said. (With reuters entries)

