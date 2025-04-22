The Turkish ministry promises legal action on the allegations of corruption based in Cyprus against Erdogan, Fidan

The Turkish Foreign Affairs Ministry has promised to take legal action on the publication of allegations against countries President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan and other people concerning the participation reported in corruption linked to high -level mafia in the north of Cyprus.

The allegations, initially presented by the assassination of the Cypriot Turkish businessman Halil Falyis, former director of Cemil Onal, in an interview with the Cypriot News website, Bugun Kibris, were repeated by the chief of the political party of the Turkish opposition, Ozgur Ozel.

They have linked to bleached dirty money, bribes and a dirty networkconnecting those at the top of the Turkish government, the Falyali family and the Serim family.

The Serim family includes Father Maksut Serim, who managed the discretionary funds of Erdogans, and the sons Yasin Ekrem Serim, the former northern embassador, who was wasted in February.

The allegations made against our ministry and our minister in a report published in a media based in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus are completely false. A legal action will be taken against these unfounded allegations which are not based on any concrete evidencesaid the ministry.

He added that it is extremely irresponsible for certain circles to repeat these lies, which aim to harm the credibility of public institutions and to the reputation of individuals in public.

This systematic slander and the defamation campaign, which takes place by repeating the irrational and illogical fictions, should have no credibility.

Meanwhile, the deputy for the Ak Suleyman Soyu party went further, saying, All those who propagate, broadcast and writes these Slanders is a bastard.

He also described those who made allegations as dishonorable and described the allegations themselves as vile gossip.

Meanwhile, the two journalists who published the allegations, Aysemden Akin and Emine Yuksel, both reported that Their Facebook accounts had been closed after intense cyber attacks.

The website they operate, Bugun Kibris, have promised that those who are disturbed by the exposure of dirty relations will not get results by silencing people.

AYSEMDEN [left] And Emine Yuksel of TODAY KYSTE

The political parties of the Turkish Cypriot opposition also came to the defense of Akin, Yuksel and Bugun Kibris, with the secretary general of the CTP, Erkut Sahali, among those who offer his support.

Bugun Kibris fulfills his mission to inform the public by citing sources through interviews, one of the best known activities in journalism. It is unacceptable to approach your publications, which are made in absolute compliance with journalistic principles, with aggressive, derogatory and even insulting expressions, he said.

He then described Bugun Kibris News as serious, reliable and without suspicion.

Although there is the right to explain these allegations with information that will satisfy the public, the fact that denial, insult and even threats have been preferred instead, as well as attacks to prevent access to publications, seriously reinforces the perception of the reliability of publications, he added.

He then added that a free press is the guarantee of the freedom, transparency and democracy of societies, and that It is essential that the interviews carried out by Bugun Kibris are read by each individual who pursues the truthAnd that convincing responses are requested from their interlocutors.

Meanwhile, TDP chief Zeki Celer called Turkish Cypriot authorities to defend Akin and Yuksel, ensuring that journalists' security is the responsibility of the State.

He added that any compromise on press freedom is out of the question.

Earlier, the Turkeys presidential communications department had criticized allegations, describing them as fictitious and unfounded.

It was determined thatNew manipulators concerning the change of duty at the Turkish Embassy in Nicosia were manufactured. All so-called dialogues and allegations in the news, in which [Erdogan] And [Fidan] are mentioned, are fictitious. Do not believe untreated allegations, said the communications department.

Halil Falali

The allegations had concentrated on rumor cassettes that Halil Falyali had wanted, if and if necessary, use as blackmail against powerful characters.

Onal had alleged that when Serim had been appointed summer ambassadorlast, he was told,Get these strips and bring them back, that's how you will start in the state.

However, it was reported that if the national intelligence organization (MIT) of the turkey had discovered that there was a total of 45 or 46 of this type,Serim only recovered 40 and kept the other five for himself.

Hakan Fidan would then have transmitted the bands to the head of MIT Ibrahim Kalin, who informed Erdogan of the situation. The content of the alleged missing bands is not known, but it has been said that Erkam Yildirim and Halit Fidan are both mentioned.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan [Photo: AK Party]

Ozgur Ozel then spoke of the question in the parliament of turkeys earlier in the week.

It turns out that Hakan Fidan is involved in this company. [Former Turkish prime minister] Binali Yildirim is involved in this company. The children of these friends, these politicians, the previous Prime Minister, the current Minister of Foreign Affairs, are involved in this company. There are 45 cassettes, 40 were seized, five were suspended, he said.

Hakan Fidans' son says that to this person. Binali Yildirims' son says that to this person. I would be ashamed to say these things here. I'm not Erdogan. The person who will call for anyone a thief and will say something based on the slander of false witnesses before the finalization of the accusations is Erdogan.All the dirt has been exposed here.

Since then, Akin has published two other articles related to his interviews with Onal.

In one, Onal spoke of A silver laundering network extending to Belarus and Curacao and involving the Greek Cypriot businessman Loukas Fanieros. In the other, he was alleged that Falyali was able to bribe the prosecutors in Türkiye on behalf of his partners.