The American legislator avoids mentioning Khan during the visit of Pakistan; resumes tweeter for his release after return

A few days after his visit to Pakistan, the member of the Republican Congress Jack Bergman tweeted again for the liberation of the former imprisoned Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

According to details, the Bergman legislator was part of the delegation of the United States Congress (United States) which went to Pakistan on April 12 and held several meetings with Pakistani officials, including the chief of the staff of the army (COAS) Asim Munir.

Describing their visit to Pakistan as “very successful and productive”, the delegation had expressed its optimism for stronger Pakistani-American relations in the future.

A few days after the trip, Bergman took his Official X round on Tuesday (formerly Twitter) and said he had reaffirmed his call to the release of the founder of Pakistan imprisoned from Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI).

“After my visit to Pakistan, I got involved with the leaders and the communities there and in the United States, I reaffirmed my call for the release of Imran Khan,” he said, adding that a solid bilateral partnership prospered on the shared values ​​of democracy, human rights and economic prosperity.

“Let's work together for freedom and stability,” he said.

Earlier, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) cited the member of the Bergman Congress as stressing the strategic importance of the relationship between the two countries during the visit. He also said that the importance of the partnership was “undeniable” and would remain relevant in the years to come.

“We are working in specific sectors and promoting partnerships. One of these essential areas is mineral development,” he said and added that collaboration would throw the basics of robust industries that could benefit not only in Pakistan but also in the global economy.

Meanwhile, the president of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had also shared the details of the meeting with the delegation and declared that they “had not even mentioned Imran Khan”.

“I can say with confidence that as they [US delegation] Partided, they categorically declared that they had no connection with the internal policy of Pakistan, “said the president of the National Assembly when he was addressed to the media on April 15.

The statements concerning the details of the meetings came in the light of the support of the Bergman Congress member in Khan. He had made several tweets for the release of the ex-imprisoned ex-PM, including one on January 23, when he had written: “The facts are simple; It is not time to chew the words. Free imran khan. “

On February 14, Bergman in another article on X, had shared a photo with PTI and YouTuber Shahbaz Gill as well as the former president of Dr Arif Alvi with the legend: “Great to have the former president of Pakistan Dr @arifalvi with Dr @shabazgil former chief of staff of Imran Khan in our office today. It's time to release Imran Khan! “

