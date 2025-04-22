



An advisor denied having claimed that a candidate for the town hall “ was sleeping politics ''. In an article on social networks, greater Lincolnshire The hope of the mayor lady Andrea Jenkyns accused the Tom Ashton-Pays cover of insulting. Representing in exercise of the advice of the County of Lincolnshire and candidate for Tattershall The castle of the next county elections on Thursday, May 1, categorically denied having made or involving such comments on the reform candidate of the United Kingdom, whose fate will be decided during the ballots on the same day. Lady Andrea Jenkyns served in the government of Boris Johnsons. Credit: Parliament Ms. Jenkyns who was assistant whip of the government during her time as a deputy under the government of Boris Johnsons published a video on X, formerly Twitter, alongside the reform of the castle of Tattershall Sean Matthews and Boston And Skeness Mp Richard Tice. In the legend, published on Saturday, she wrote: Please vote for Sean Matthews for the Château de Tattershall. The conservative candidate, whom I have known for many years, since I have advisable to the county of Lincolnshire, spread saying that I had slept through politics. Coun Tom Ashton denies sexual suspension Coun Ashton, who also sits on the East Lindsey district council, described comments as weird and thinks that she was referring to a message he sent to a Whatsapp group of the East Lindsey Conservatives on Thursday, November 28, when Ms. Jenkyns was announced as a reform candidate for the mayor's elections. In the message, he responded to the writing of news: this suggests, as we suspected, that the reform will aim at Lincolnshire. However, they will do it with a turkey price of a candidate who will first have to make an inverted rail howling the Yorkshire's 10 years of the Lass Schtick and identify as YellowBelly. The chief of the Nigel Farage reform and the candidate for the town hall Andrea Jenkyns with the party candidates for the Lincolnshire county council Over the years, I have extended a charitable opinion on Andrea on the basis of a little more than having known her when she was a branch officer in Boston, and respect for her career, who had progressed far with luck and cunning, but few perceptible talents. The services she really rendered to the government of Boris who deserved the most excellent lady's commander of the British Empire will forever remain one of the greatest mysteries on the list of honors in Boris' resignation. Coun Ashton added: I was a little scathing, and I felt long that her lady did a lot to tarnish the specialization system that I have always struggled to defend, simply because her own records and her achievements in the public service are not far from what is generally expected for this type of reward. Nine years as a backbencher and three months as minister in the goalkeeper's government. However, I made no mention that she was sleeping with anyone.

