





Jeddah: Saudi India and Arabia are expected to sign at least six understanding memorandums on Tuesday during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jeddah, with current talks to finalize some additional agreements, according to sources. Highly placed sources have declared to PTI that Prime Minister Modi will also discuss questions relating to Hajj, including the quota of Indian pilgrims during his meeting with the Crown Prince and the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud in the evening. Among the deliverables, the two parties should sign agreements in the fields of space, energy, health, science and scientific research, culture and advanced technologies. “Meetings in Riyadh continued on Monday evening to finalize the details, with more than a dozen protococci under discussion, some to sign at the official level,” said an official in PTI. Sources have added that efforts were underway 24 hours before Modi's arrival to conclude additional trade, investment and defense agreements. Prime Minister Modi will arrive on Tuesday afternoon at the invitation of the crown prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman, marking the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister in 40 years in Jeddah. “Jeddah is a very, very meaningful city in terms of connectivity between India and Saudi Arabia because Centuries, Jeddah was the port for the trade between the two country, and it is also a gateway to mecca. then gopes to mecca, “Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Suhel Ajaz Khan Told Pti Ahead of the Prime Minister's visit. “The Hajj is a very important activity and the government of India gives it a lot of importance. The minority ministry has organized this activity … There are various problems discussed in bilateral talks. There has always been a great coordination between the Saudi government and India at Hajj,” said the ambassador. The Haj quota of India for 2025 increased to 175,025 against 136,020 in 2014, with arrangements of 122,518 finalized pilgrims. However, due to the delays from the HAJ group's combined operators in the contract agreements, around 42,000 Indians are unlikely to carry out the sacred pilgrimage this year. Prime Minister Modi and Crown Prince co -chair the second meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council, created during the Prime Minister's visit to 2019 to strengthen bilateral links. On Wednesday, the Prime Minister, who received the greatest civil honor in Saudi Arabia in 2016, will also visit a factory employing Indian workers. (With the exception of the title, this story has not been published by NDTV staff and is published from a unionized flow.)



