Will Donald Trump talk about the graduation of the University of Alabama?

President Donald Trump said on Social Networks on Monday he would speak at the start of the University of Alabamas.

The start of the UAS spring is planned for three days, from May 2 and ending on May 4, at Coleman Coliseum. AU has not published details on the appearance of presidents.

by figures: a look at the spring of 2025 graduate of the University of Alabama

I agreed to make the start of two very formidable places, the University of Alabama and (the American military academy) West Point. Stay listening for times and dates, said Trump on the Truth social platform.

American senator Katie Britt, a graduate of the AU, said that she was delighted that Trump delivers the opening speech at the start of the UAS 2025.

It is an immense honor for the university and for the promotion of this year to welcome a president in office in Campusa first in the history of almost 200 years of the University of Alabama, said Britt in a statement published on Tuesday.

Brilyn Hollyhand, from Tuscaloosa and president of the Youth Advisory Council of the National Republican Committee, said that he is impatiently awaiting Trump's welcome in his hometown.

“This historical discourse has been weeks in the manufacture and commitment of presidents to fly from Washington and take the time to direct the free world to speak to my peers in Alabama means the world and is a real testimony of its priorities: encouraging the next generation of young leaders,” said Hollyhand.

Trump attended two UA football games in Bryant-Denny Stadium, one in his first mandate and another when he presented himself to the presidency.

On November 9, 2019, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump sat in a luxury box during the Alabama-LSU match. The Tigers won the match, 46-41.

On September 28, 2024, Trump attended the Alabama-Georgia match that Crimson Tide won 41-34.

Trump had the opportunity to attend the debate on the GOP presidential candidate held on December 6, 2023, in the Moody music building on the AU campus, but he refused an invitation.

Trump will not be the first president in office to appear at the Uas Coliseum.

On October 15, 1984, Ronald Reagan made a re-election campaign stop at Tuscaloosa which included a discourse and a question-answer session with the students of the Colosseum, then known as the Memorial Coliseum.

