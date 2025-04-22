Imran Khan says that Pakistan has made a “banana republic” to crush Pti – Pakistan





Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the establishment and the PTI were essential for the country and its people. To crush PTI, the country has been transformed into a banana republic and each institution, including the judiciary, has been dismantled, he said.

Addressing the media outside of Adiala prison after meeting Imran Khan, the lawyer for Faisal Chaudhry said that a list of six lawyers had been submitted for the meeting, but that only Naeem Panjutha and Usman Gul were authorized. I went out for Naeem Panjuth to be able to go to Khans' health.

Chaudhry added that several party leaders and lawyers were also prohibited from reaching prison. Only two people on the list were registered inside; The others were arrested, he said.

During the meeting, Imran Khan would have declared that after the 26th constitutional amendment, the legal committee and the management of the parties would write to the chief judge concerning the current situation, adding that their judicial affairs are not heard and that his wife, Bushra Bibi, is mistreated.

Imran Khan Rebuffs affirms talks with the establishment

Chaudhry said the legal updates had been shared with the founder of the PTI by the lawyers Usman Gul and Faisal Malik. We have also discussed political developments and informed it of recent outside events, he added.

He stressed that the meeting with his family is a constitutional right. Sometimes nine lawyers were allowed to meet him simultaneously. Why is access limited now? questioned.

Imran Khan reiterated that the country and its people need both the establishment and the PTI, but these are political parties that cannot unite the nation.

Chaudhry also said that Khan had expressed concern for not being authorized to meet party members and said he had spoken for the last time with his children by phone three weeks ago. Usman Gul informed him that the request for the court of the court should be heard on April 28.

Gandapur rejects the story of social media on the Mines and Minerals Bill KPS as propaganda

KP Mines and minerals Bill

Regarding the question of mines and minerals, Imran Khan asked a briefing to the chief minister of KP and the party leadership. He said the bill had become controversial and that the public should be confident, warning that disputes could arise otherwise.

Afghanistan and regional peace

Speaking in Afghanistan, the founder of the PTI said that he had spent three years working on regional peace and had long argued that terrorism could only be approached by involving the Afghan government. The current government has lost time, which led to the loss of a precious life, including army staff. These sacrifices have not been recognized, he said, adding that Pakistan still does not receive foreign direct investments.

Khan concluded by saying that development is not possible without foreign reservations, which will only come when the rule of law is established in the country.

Faisal Karim Kundi: Pti Govt wanted to open the Taliban office in the past

He reiterated that the transformation of Pakistan into a banana republic to eliminate the PTI only led to institutional destruction being the judiciary, the FIA ​​or the police.

