PM MODIS SAUDI Trip | Nations in ink 6 pacts, PM to discuss the Hajj quota with the Crown Prince

Set a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the crown prince of the Saudi Arabs and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud | Photo credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday April 22, 2025) left for Djeddah, Saudi Arabia, during the two -day visit to the Kingdom on the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. Saudi India and Arabia are expected to sign at least six understanding memorandums on Tuesday during Mr. Modi's visit to Jeddah, with current talks on Monday evening to finalize some additional agreements, according to sources.

PM Modi in Saudi Arabia live

In his declaration of departure, Mr. Modi declared that the two countries had developed a mutually beneficial and substantial partnership, particularly in the fields of defense, trade, investment, energy and links of persons to persons.

We have shared the interest and the commitment to promote peace, prosperity, security and regional stability, said Mr. Modi, noting that it will be his third visit to the country and the first to the historic city of Djeddah.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emptes for Djeddah, Saudi Arabia, April 22, 2025, in New Delhi. | Photo credit: X / @ Narendramodi

Mr. said he was anxious to participate in the second meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council and to rely on the very successful state visit to Mohammed Bin Salman in India in 2023.

Mr. Modi described the crown prince as my brother.

He said that it was also impatient to connect with the dynamic Indian community in Saudi Arabia which continues to serve as a living bridge between the two nations and makes an immense contribution to the strengthening of cultural and human ties.

Agreements to sign

Highly placed sources told Pti That Mr. Modi will also discuss questions relating to Hajj, including the quota of Indian pilgrims, during his meeting with the Crown Prince in the evening.

Among the deliverables, the two parties should sign agreements in the fields of space, energy, health, science and scientific research, culture and advanced technologies.

“Meetings in Riyadh continued late Monday to finalize the details on Monday, with more than a dozen submarines, some to sign at the official level,” said a manager Pti.

Sources have added that efforts were underway 24 hours before Mr. Modi's arrival to conclude additional commercial, investment and defense agreements.

First in 40 years

Mr. Modi will arrive on Tuesday afternoon at the invitation of the crown prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman, marking the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister in 40 years in Djeddah.

“Jeddah is a very, very important city in terms of connectivity between India and Saudi Arabia because for centuries, Djeddah was the port for trade between the two countries, and it is also a bridge to Mecca. Thus, whoever comes for Omra and Hajj lands in Jeddah, then goes to Mecca,” said the Indian ambassador to Arabia Suhel Suhel Ajaz khan a dit Ajaz khan ajaz khan ajaz khan ajaz khan ajaz khan a dit saudi arabia saudi suhel ajaz khan ajaz khan ai declared ajaz khan ajaz khan ajaz khan ajaz khan a dit saudia suhel ajaz khan ajaz kaan assi assi Pti Before the Prime Minister's visit.

“The Hajj is a very important activity and the government of India gives it a lot of importance. The minority ministry has organized this activity … There are various problems discussed in bilateral talks. There has always been a great coordination between the Saudi government and India at Hajj,” said the ambassador.

Hajj quota

The Hajj's quota of India for 2025 increased to 175,025 against 136,020 in 2014, with arrangements of 122,518 finalized pilgrims. However, due to the delays from the operators combined by the Hajj group in contract agreements, around 42,000 Indians are unlikely to carry out the sacred pilgrimage this year.

What went wrong with the hajj pilgrimage in 2024

Mr. Modi and Crown Prince co -chair the second meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council, created during the Prime Minister's visit to 2019 to strengthen bilateral links.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister, who received the greatest civil honor in Saudi Arabia in 2016, will also visit a factory employing Indian workers.