



Charlotte Wright Political editor, BBC South East Media Gareth Fuller / PA Conservative chief Kemi Badenoch visited the Rorshed farm near Sevenoaks The leader of the Conservative Party said that the next election of the Kent County Council would be an “ascending challenge” for his party. Kemi Badenoch said that “now safe” for his party when each seat of the Council, which has been kept for almost 30 years, is being elected on May 1. Badenoch visited Rorshed Farm, near Sevenoaks, in the last stop of the local electoral campaign campaign. Addressing BBC South East, she said: “I don't pretend that it will be easy. It is a challenge. We will work for each vote.” The last time Kent County Council was in the process of election was in 2021 when Boris Johnson was Prime Minister. The conservatives have obtained more than 70% of the advisers. But following the general elections of 2024, in which the conservatives lost 251 seats across England, the new party leader tried to manage expectations, affirming that he “takes time” to rebuild confidence with the public. Media Gareth Fuller / PA The conservative chief met Farmer Fidelity Weston and his cows in Rorshed Farm, near Sevenoaks She said: “Oppositions tend to be out of government for decades, we try to do so in one term. “We know that the May elections will be difficult. “But we work hard for each vote because we think that conservative advice at all levels have reduced lower taxes for better services.” When asked why she had chosen to campaign in Sevenoaks, which is a conservative territory traditionally sure, she said “nowhere in security”. She said: “I never thought of the safety of the seats. “We must make sure that we work for each vote and that we are not only complacent and assume that an area will always be conservative.” You can find out more about the county council elections, including that is in your region, here.

