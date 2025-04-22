PM Modi to embark on the historic visit of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi should start an official two -day visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, during the invitation of the Crown Prince and the Prime Minister of the Kingdom, Mohammed Bin Salman. This marks Prime Minister Modis, the third visit to the Gulf Nation, after his first trips to Riyadh in 2016 and 2019. The visit underlines the improvement of strategic links between India and Saudi Arabia, in particular in the fields of energy cooperation, trade, investment and regional security. He followed the state visit of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in New Delhi in September 2023 to attend the G20 summit and co-president the first meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership council. In an exclusive interview with Arab News before his departure, Prime Minister Modi stressed the importance of Saudi Arabia as a stabilization force in a region often tainted by the conflict. We consider Saudi Arabia as a force of positivity and stability in the region. While the sea neighbors, India and Saudi Arabia share a natural interest in safeguarding peace and stability in the region, said Prime Minister. “India and Saudi Arabia share close and friendly links with a long history of socio -cultural and commercial contacts. As a strategic partners, the two countries share strong bilateral relations in various fields, including policy, defense, security, trade, investment, energy, technology, health, education, culture and people's links (MEA). “India's relations with the Kingdom have become a stronger and lasting partnership over the past decade, which is transforming in many strategic areas, with growing investment commitments, the expansion of defense cooperation and high-level intensive exchanges in the sectors,” he added. The MEA said that Prime Minister Modi's visit reflects the importance that India attaches to its bilateral relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and it will offer the opportunity to deepen and strengthen the multiple facets partnership, as well as to exchange opinions on various regional and international questions of mutual interest. The “district first” being the director of the Modi government's foreign policy, the Prime Minister previously mentioned how India's relations with Saudi Arabia are one of the most important bilateral relations in the extended district.

