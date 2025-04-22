The trade war with China threatens the American economy

What happened

The tariff war between the United States and China intensified this week while the two parties dug in the midst of increasing fears of a global recession. The Trump administration withdrawals from Chinese imports reached a failure of 145%, and China ATS with 125% samples from American goods. After having said on several occasions that there would be no bars, the administration has announced an exception for electronic goods, including smartphones, laptops and modems, which are only confronted with prices of 20%. But the secretary of commerce, Howard Lunick, then declared that additional prices on electronics would be announced “in a month or two”. President Trump reported that he would also impose new prices on semiconductors and other technologies; He has already imposed more stringent limits on the transfer of AI technology to China. The dollar has reached a three -year hollow – breathtaking 9% since January – while investors have enabled American assets, and owners of American companies who count on trade with China were in shock. “I am terrified for my business,” said Beth Benike de Busy Baby, a Minnesota company whose products are made in China. “I could lose my house.”

China has ordered its airlines to stop the delivery of jets ordered to Boeing, the largest American exporter, and it has suspended exports of minerals and rare magnets which are essential for the manufacture of cars and plans to drones and weapons systems. In a statement read by the White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, Trump said that “the ball is in the Chinese courtyard” to “conclude an agreement”, but there was no sign that China was ready to initiate talks. American prices “will turn against him,” said Xia Baolong, Chinese official. “Peasants in the United States,” he said, “moaned in front of the 5000 years of Chinese civilization”.

What the editorials have said

If you are disconcerted by Trump's pricing policy, “don't worry,” said the Washington examiner. “You are not alone.” The president and his team have continuously changed while offering a dizzying range of justifications for samples and sending mixed signals on future movements. The reversal perhaps temporary on electronics is only the last example. Office the Americans through such a change in trade would require a stable hand and a clear communication of what is done and how it will work. But so far, “the only constant” has been “chaos”.

These “monster” prices on China inflict pain, but it is not New York Post. These are ordinary people, who “compose the backbone of the country and its base”. Maman-and-Pop stores that rely on Chinese imports are confronted with a ruin because they find “their commercial models unusable in an instant” and the voters of the blue passes will suffer the worst price peaks. If Trump “does not wake up quickly to increasing anxiety,” the fallout will be “deep and durable”.

What the columnists said

The impact of prices will reach the whole economy, said Dave Lawler In Axios. “The vast majority of toys, mobile phones and many other products” that we buy come from China, and price jumps are looming everything, from “fast mode to game consoles”. Chinese President Xi Jinping has no end of means of inflicting damage beyond the levy of his own prices, including export controls, the black list of sole proprietorships and the “nuclear option” to sell the vast assets in China of American bonds.

And what for what? We should be “the last country on earth” to throw a bomb in the world economy, says Rich Lowry In National review. Despite Trump's claims, we have been “scammed”, America “has prospered in recent decades, while other advanced democracies have been late”. Since 2020, we have grown up at three times the rate of other G-7 nations, and “our labor productivity has skyrocketed”. It's madness “to change the rules in the middle of the game” when you are in advance.

“I have never been more afraid for the future of America in my life,” said Thomas L. Friedman In The New York Times. Trump launched an irrational trade war without allies, “no serious preparation”, and no understanding of the modern world economy, a “complex ecosystem” where an American manufacturing product can contain Chinese and Mexican pieces. This “cruel farce” “triggers a serious loss of world confidence in America”, with deep implications that will affect each of us. The rest of the world “now sees Trump's America for exactly what it becomes: a rogue state led by a very impulsive man”.