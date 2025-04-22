



“50501” protests against Trump Rally through us

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in the United States to express their opposition to the administration and policies of President Donald Trump.

President Trump's approval of approval hovers around the low range of 40%, according to various polls. Most polls show a disapproval that exceeds approval, although Rasmussen reports a slight favorable advantage. Cinquinipiac University Survey reveals mixed opinions on Trump management of specific political areas. A majority of those questioned believe that Elon Musk has too much power.

President Donald Trump and his administration continue to change his second term at the White House.

Today's latest survey and today's Rasmussen survey show different approval rating results, while the latest survey of the University of Quinnipac published on April 9 addresses the questions that plunge more deeply than Trump's general approval rating and are listed below.

So how do the Americans see exactly Trump, his administration and the country's management at the moment?

Here is what the nation thinks of President Trump, Elon Musk, Pete Hegseth, Mike Waltz, deportations, economics, prices, trade and more:

What is the approval of President Donald Trump today? What are the polls say right now?

Here are the latest approval notes published on Trump's administration:

Trump US approval note at the moment: the current Rasmussen Rasmussen approval survey

Trump's last approval note, according to Poll Latestrasmussen (April 21, 2025):

Favorable: 52% unfavorable: 46% uncertain

Trump's most recent approval assessment, according to the survey of the last CIVIQs (April 20, 2025):

Favorable: 44% unfavorable: 52% uncertain

Trump's last approval note, according to The Economist's latest (April 16, 2025):

Favorable: 42% unfavorable: 52% uncertain

Trump's last approval note, according to the latest polls (April 1-14, 2025):

Favorable: 44% unfavorable: 53% uncertain

Trump's last approval note, according to Célier Célier's university survey (April 9, 2025):

Favorable: 41% unfavorable: 53% uncertain

Trump's most recent approval assessment, according to the search belly of the last navigator (April 8, 2025):

Favorable: 44% unfavorable: 53% uncertain: 3% of Trump approval rating today: the current approval survey of Cygal Trump now

Trump's last approval note, according to the latest survey (April 8, 2025):

Favorable: 47% unfavorable: 52% uncertain: 1% Trump US Approval TODAY: Reuters / Ipsos's current Trump approval survey now

Trump's last approval note, according to surveys of the last / Ipsos (March 31-April 2, 2025):

Favorable: 43% unfavorable: 53% uncertain: 4% Trump US Approution Trump Fox News from Fox News now

Trump's last approval note, according to the latest news surveys (March 14-17, 2025):

Facreable: 49% unfavorable: 51% Trump US Approval Note TodayExBulletin / PBS News / Marist Current Trump Approution Sold now

Trump's most recent approval assessment, according to Poll from Newsn / PBS News / PBS (March 3, 2025):

Facreable: 45% unfavorable: 49% uncertain: 6% What is the approval rating of the Indiana Trump today? What the current polls say now

Based on CIVIQS online daily monitoring surveys, here is an overview of the approval rating of President Donald Trump in Indiana (April 15, 2025):

Facreable: 54% unfavorable: 42% uncertain: 4% What is the US national advisor Mike Waltz approval?

Here is an overview of how the country considers the American national security councilor Mike Waltz, according to the Survey of Quinnipac University (April 9, 2025):

Facreable: 32% unfavorable: 50% uncertain: 18% What is the US Secretary for Defense Pete Hegseth Approval rating?

Here is an overview of how the country considers the US Secretary for Defense Pete Hegseth, according to the Survey of Quinnipac University (April 9, 2025):

Favorable: 36% unfavorable: 48% uncertain: 17% What is the Elon Musk 2025 approval rating? Does he have too much power?

Here is an overview of how the country considers the quantity of power that Elon Musk has, according to the survey of Quinnipac university (April 9, 2025):

Too much: 57% too little: 5% Regulation: 33% will Trump prices help the US economy in the short term?

Here is an overview of how the country considers short -term prices, according to the survey of the University of Quinnipac (April 9, 2025):

Help: 22% injured: 72% no difference: 1% uncertain: will 5% Trump tariffs help the US economy in the long term?

Here is an overview of how the country considers long -term prices, according to the survey of the University of Quinnipac (April 9, 2025):

Help: 41% injured: 53% No difference: 0% uncertain: 6% What is Trump 2025 approval rating today on the management of the American economy?

Here is an overview of how the country considers how President Donald Trump manages the American economy, according to the survey of the University of Quinnipac (April 9, 2025):

Facreable: 40% unfavorable: 55% uncertain: 5% What is Trump's approval rating 2025 today on the treatment of American trade?

Here is an overview of how the country considers how President Donald Trump manages US trade, according to the Survey of the University of Quinnipac (April 9, 2025):

Facreable: 39% unfavorable: 55% uncertain: 6% What is Trump's approval rating 2025 today on the management of American federal workforce?

Here is an overview of how the country considers how President Donald Trump manages the American federal workforce, according to the survey of the University of Quinnipac (April 9, 2025):

Facreable: 41% unfavorable: 54% uncertain: 5% What is Trump 2025 approval rating today on the management of American foreign policy?

Here is an overview of how the country considers how President Donald Trump manages the American foreign policy, according to the survey of the University of Quinnipac (April 9, 2025):

Facreable: 40% unfavorable: 54% uncertain: 6% What is Trump 2025 approval rating today on the management of American immigration problems?

Here is an overview of how the country considers how President Donald Trump manages American immigration problems, according to the survey of the University of Quinnipac (April 9, 2025):

Facreable: 45% unfavorable: 50% uncertain: 5% What is Trump 2025 approval rating today on the management of American deportations?

Here is an overview of how the country considers how President Donald Trump manages American deportations, according to the survey of the University of Quinnipac (April 9, 2025):

Favorable: 42% unfavorable: 53% uncertain: 5%

Chris Sims is a digital content producer for Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow it on Twitter: @chrisfsims.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zanesvilletimesrecorder.com/story/news/2025/04/21/trump-approval-rating-today-current-us-polls-as-of-april-21-2025/83197998007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

