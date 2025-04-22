The dinner of the PM Narendra Modis wins on JD vances Son: dad, I think I can live in India '| Latest news from India

US vice-president JD Vance, who is currently on a four-day trip to India, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday for his warm hospitality, noting that his family in particular his three children developed a special penchant for the Indian chief. Sharing a light moment during a rally on India-US relations at Rajasthan International Center (RIC) in Jaipur, JD Vance revealed that his seven-year-old son Ewan even said that he could live in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with the US vice-president JD Vance with his children at their meeting in New Delhi. (AFP)

JD Vance said that his family had been truly touched by the kindness of Prime Minister Narendra Modis and underlined the warm relationship that his children shared with him.

My son Ewan is seven years old. He is our first newborn son. Yesterday we dined with the Prime Minister. The food was so good and it was so kind to our three children. Ewan came to see me later and said to me, dad, I think I can live in India, said Vance.

Vance, however, said that Ewan had suggested that the family should move to England after spending a hot day in Jaipur, where they visited Fort Amber earlier on Tuesday.

But after about 90 minutes under the Jaipur sun, he suggested that we may have to move to England. So you take good with evil here, said Vance.

Describing Modi as a special person, Vance recalled his first meeting at the top of AI action in February. He remembers with emotion to present a birthday present to his second son, Vivek, who was five years old, during this meeting.

“He managed to understand that my second son was five years old in Paris. It was a few months ago. In the midst of a huge international conference on politicians, he took the time to stop where I stayed and wanted a very happy birthday to Vivek, and even bring him a gift. Usha and I were truly touched by his grace,” said the American vice-president.

Vance added that his three children Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel have reported a relationship with Modi and US President Donald Trump.

“We have been even more impressed by its warmth since our arrival in India. Our children really liked and established a relationship with two world leaders-the first is President Trump. He just has a certain energy about them. And the PM Modi, he is exactly the same. They love him very much. Children are so good and strong characters,” he said.

“I also like the PM too and I think it is an excellent basis for the future of our relationship,” said the American vice-president.

The trip comes at a time when India rushes to win an early trade agreement with the United States – its largest trading partner – before the 90 -day break on the steep prices announced by the administration of President Donald Trump.

“Prime Minister Modi is a difficult negotiator. He leads to a good deal,” said Vance to a big laugh of the public.

Vance said that he and Modi have made good progress in commercial negotiations and confirmed that the two parties had finalized the reference conditions for commercial negotiations.

“He puts a roadmap towards a last agreement between our nations,” he said.