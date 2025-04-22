Donald Trump and Xi Jinping Battle for Power

A full -fledged trade war broke out between American superpowers and China: Donald Trump imposes massive prices, China Riposte and Europe is taken in the middle. The new punitive prices of an unprecedented scale recently entered into force 145% on Chinese exports to the United States and 125% on American products to China.

While Washington is looking for maximum economic deterrence in the tariff dispute, Beijing responds with strategic unit. The transatlantic partnership collapses. New and unusual alliances are formed. How does China react behind the scenes and what can Europe do in response to these changes in global power?

Susanne Weigelin-Schwiedrzik, sinologist and member of the Austrian Academy of Sciences (Oeaw), analyzes the geopolitical consequences of the conflict. She explains why the tariff dispute puts Europe in an obligation and what role of diplomacy and historical parallels play in this game of global power.

Will the tariff dispute turn to the World War?

The United States and China are engaged in a trade war. What are the consequences?

Susanne Weigelin-Schwiedzik: The consequences are not yet clear. This situation is unprecedented. This is why the markets are extremely unstable. The stock market rises and drops mainly rather than upwards. This inability to predict the future is also problematic for the American government. Eighty percent of the products sold by the Walmart American supermarket chain, excluding foods from China. And there are serious concerns that China will now quickly sell all the public debt that the People's Republic bought in America. This could lead to interest rates for the government, the economy and consumers to increase considerably in the United States. This would considerably reduce the attractiveness of the United States for foreign investors. Trump wants exactly the opposite: repelling China from international trade and attract investors to America.

China is anything but calm.

Is that why China was not so impressed by the pressures of the United States?

Weigelin-Schwiedzik: China is anything but calm. The management of President Xi Jinping held a secret four -day meeting to discuss how to manage the situation. The Chinese economy was put under pressure at a time when it is already in a difficult position due to the increase in unemployment. Leadership sees the danger of major social upheavals and that Xi Jinping's position could be seriously compromised. China therefore wants to use its lever effect to put American under pressure and attract neighboring countries such as Vietnam, Cambodia and Malaysia by its side. The goal is to further divide the elites already divided into the United States and push them to want to remove Trump. In simple terms, Donald Trump wants to get rid of Xi Jinping, and Vice Versa. The two have power on the other, and the risk is important for both.

According to an article in Chinese management, the possibility of an armed conflict cannot be excluded.

Could the economic and political conflict with China transform into a military conflict?

Weigelin-Schwiedzik: According to an article from Chinese management, which has so far been disclosed only from Chinese sources, the possibility of an armed conflict cannot be excluded. It is a significant escalation of the situation in relation to the previous state of affairs. Thus, we must unfortunately expect that another conflict be added to wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. And when there are three fires that burn in the world, there is generally a world war. By the way, China also has national reasons to communicate to its population that war is imminent: there have been recently ferocious disputes within the management. With the prospect of war, it is possible to convince the population and the elites that they must conclude from the ranks and defend themselves against the external enemy.

An alliance between China and Europe?

Europe is trained in the trade war. What options does the European Union (EU) have?

Weigelin-Schwiedzik: Trump imposed prices on almost all countries with a deadline of 90 days. Now everyone is lining up to negotiate with him. He wants to send a signal: you depend on us, and part of these negotiations is the way you go from China. Those who have good economic relations with China and export strongly to America are under pressure. This includes Europe. In addition, the EU has a weak hand with Trump because it supported Biden and Harris in the electoral campaign. This is why the EU is at the back of the queue for negotiations. Trump will also try to use prices to prevent Europe from continuing or increasing its support for Ukraine in the war against Russia. Because Trump wants to end this war.

The EU is at the back of Trump's waiting list for negotiations.

Historically, the rupture of transatlantic relations has led to sudden and unusual alliances: the United States are getting closer to Russia and the EU to China?

Weigelin-Schwiedzik: Alliances are not so unusual. The American course was an inverted Kissinger: in the early 1970s, Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and President Richard Nixon forged a surprising alliance with China in order to reach an agreement with an opponent before in the Vietnam War. Now they have combined Russia. The reason is that the United States, Russia and China are the three major nuclear powers. Russia and China have good relations, and Trump found himself faced with two highly armed nuclear powers. He concluded that he had to ally with one of the two sides in this case, Russisia to isolate China. However, the strategy contains unknown factors, such as the question: to what extent is it even possible to drive a corner between Russia and China?

Ukraine as a possible loser in the conflict

And do you see a rapprochement between Europe and China?

Weigelin-Schwiedzik: Trump's actions will produce two losers: China, which must be isolated. And Europe, that Trump acts as if it did not exist. The logical consequence would be for Europeans to cooperate with China. But Trump works with an approach to carrot and stick, that is to say with praise and criticism: the more Europe approaches China by economic necessity, the more the prices on European products exported to America will be raised. We are in a terrible position. In addition, the Americans no longer guarantee that they would protect us from a possible Russian attack. It is perfectly clear that Europe would then find itself in difficulty, economically, militarily and politically.

Europe is in a terrible position.

So what could Europe do?

Weigelin-Schwiedzik: None of the three major powers (the United States, Russia and China) considers Europe as a major power. And what can an average power do in such a position? He must remain on good terms with all sides. It must accommodate America, but not to alienate China. And vice versa. We are under pressure on both sides and must relearn how to use diplomacy again. In the long term, Europe has only one logical option: to support Trump's policy on Ukraine. China also wants war in Ukraine to end. If, on the contrary, Europe contributes to climbing the war, perhaps not only with weapons but also with troops, then Europe will be put in a difficult position towards the three great powers. In the end, we must find an advantageous policy both for America and China.