Jokowi on the meeting with the Polri Sespimmen: ask about the leadership





Jakarta, kompas.com – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Explain the question of students from schools and school leaders (SERDIK SESPIMMEN) of the 65th regional education (DIKREG) who met him, in Solo, Central Java, Thursday 4/17/2025). According to Jokowi, they came to ask questions about direction Or direction. “Yesterday from the police of his Pim, came to ask questions about linked to direction“Jokowi said, when he was met in one of the restaurants in the Menteng region, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (04/22/2025). The former governor of Dki Jakarta then revealed that not only students from his Pimmen who met him. Read also: Meeting 3 The former minister of his minister, Jokowi: Meeting with old friends He said, there were also students from Taruna Nusantara at the Taruna Navy who met him asking for the same thing. “Yes, we are at home, there are many who come, some are from Taruna Nusantara, some have also come from the navy,” said Jokowi. Reported earlier, Jokowi gave a number of important directives to SERDIK students Sespimmen Polri 65th regular education (Dikreg). The management was delivered when Jokowi received a group of participants in his residence in Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo, Central Java, last Thursday. The meeting took place in a familiar atmosphere as a place of friendship between the former president and the officers of the college who underwent a strategic education. Read also: Jokowi meets 3 former minister at the attitude concerning the false diplomas in Jakarta Then what is the content of Jokowi's management? One of the participants who participated was Kompol Syarif Fitriansyah who also participated in the SESPIMMEN education program. According to Patun Pokjar II Serdik Sespimmen in the 65th Dikreg, the main commissioner Denny, Jokowi stressed the importance of synergy between TNI and Polri in maintaining national stability. “The fact is that it (advised) to become a better member of the national police and the TNI in the future,” said Commissioner Denny on Saturday (19/04/2025). “And can be loved by the community and become a model for the community,” he continued.

