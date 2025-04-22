Briefly returning to the challenges and imperfections to which he referred earlier, the 44th President of the United States paid particular attention to the hypocrisies that exist at the political level without ever identifying any of them specifically. But in doing so, he demonstrated a hyper self -awareness of the way in which certain decisions were able to be seen while showing us simultaneously that, despite this, conscious decisions were made which challenged any logical explanation or an objective exam.

Find out more by Calum Steele

I have often thought of these words over the years and especially by looking at political decision -making closer to my home. Retracting providers from service providers while radiating billions of cocovated fraud hypocrites. Listen to the poverty of children but introduce a two -children's cap on the old hypocrites of the family. Promising to reduce energy bills while costs continue to spiral the hypocrites, denouncing the massacre of innocent people in a war while remaining silent on another, and well, you get the image.

It was inevitable, I suppose that the relentless will for human advancement would eventually go up, as a species, we had reached everything that was going to be possible and that the pendulum would begin to swing in the other direction. It is eminently supported that 2017 when Obama addressed his audience in Edinburgh was the very ultimate in human success. If you look at the events in the years, because you would find it difficult to conclude that, although we are still firmly in the era of the hypocrite, we simultaneously embrace a new and more dangerous phase in the modern era of man that of the Imble.

The fools are not new. They have lived among us since the start of time and are largely simple creatures that do not mean harm and cause us little anxiety. They sometimes appeared in positions of historical meaning as Caligula and its horses program, but overall, they were without consequences, more mercy than admiring.

And yet, despite the historical wisdom of humor rather than entertaining these people, our nation is suddenly flooded with fools in positions of power and influence whose decisions now have a disproportionate influence on our daily life.

I could simply point from Boris Johnson and Liz Truss and claim Qed, but that would allow those who put them there. From the conduct of a campaign on Brexit which hammered our national interests, to the point of crushing the economy, we all pay the price of their disastrous stays behind the door of No10, and will be for decades to come.

But as far as the case against Johnson, Truss and their catalysts is a slam dunk, we do not miss any qualification candidates on our own coasts. I mean who could never imagine that in a nation substantially surrounded by sea, someone would have seriously considered banning fishing in our waters? Or that a country as cold and humid as ours would never entertain the background of school doors, attempts to silence criticism and ride them by criminalizing words, or the conduct of the criticism of Sex Rapist like a hom that makes a card house fall.

Liz Truss and Boris Johnson (Image: PA) And inevitably, it is the collapse of this card house which now exposes the endemic layers of imbecile that cross almost all our public institutions, and just as alarming among many trainers of opinion and Shapers, and even some of those who claim to be legally qualified. The fools in Parliament are far from new, but I must admit that I have missed the memo which forced to increase their quotient or to give them plane time for something other than contempt and ridicule.

The sudden claim, we needed the Supreme Court to tell our police, hospitals, schools, advice, charity what we all know to be true is really pitiful. It takes foolish levels of mental gymnastics to convince you that allowing individuals to men in rape crisis centers would not be problematic, or that populating Gynae districts with folk prostate exams was a splendid idea. The same goes for the hypothesis that sex at birth is determined by a draw rather than looking at what between your legs, the expectation that victims of sexual attacks refer to their male attackers like it in the quay, or considering a nano-second that the recording of the sex of the rapists as something other than the male was going to pass. And all of this is before going to the toilet and changing rooms!

The famous Russian journalist Fyodor Dostoevsky can be dead almost 150 years old, but he could easily have described modern Scotland when he wrote tolerance will reach a level so intelligent that intelligent people will be prohibited from thinking so as not to offend fools.

Almost without exception, each public institution and their non -insignificant surveillance organizations have failed. They did not fail by accident, they took leave of their senses and conspired to do so. Each chief executive officer and management team failed. Each CEO, Chairman and Member of the Board of Directors failed and they all did so at the most basic level as possible.

Stop us for a minute and remember that our public services are under the most phenomenal pressures and face constant reform calls. What possible confidence can she have that one of them is up to complex jobs in front of them when they have something as simple as that so spectacularly false?

Calum Steele is a former secretary general of the Scottish police federation and former secretary general of the International Council for Associations of Police Representatives. He remains advisable for both