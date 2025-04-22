Thousands of people attend Trump White White Easter rolls





Washington President (AP), Donald Trump, welcomed tens of thousands of people on Monday in the White House of Easter eggs, claiming that the time covered meant that no one would have to be burned. He thanked the National Park Service for his appearance Spiffy.

More than 40,000 people had to participate, he said.

Good Easter to everyone, said the president, flanked on the balcony of the White House by his wife, the first lady Melania Trump, and a mascot of Easter rabbit. It was a great day yesterday, and it's a great day today. We don't have to worry about sunburn but … it seems that he will not cry.

The president and the first lady visited the area of ​​the egg rolls, where he whistled a whistle in gold tones stamped with the presidential seal to start a few races. They also spent time in a station where the children wrote cards to the military. Melania Trump later read Bunny with a big heart in a reading area. It is a story on a forgetful rabbit who is injured, must stay in bed and learns to be nicer with his family.

The AP Washington correspondent, Sagar Meghani, reports to a revised white house tradition.

The children brandishing wooden spoons clashed to guide hard -dyed hard, blue, yellow or green eggs through a lawn of lawn to a finish line. In some cases, eggs have been lubbed in the air instead of driving through the grass, and at least a wooden spoon went to fly in the air.

Participants included some of the children of his grandchildren Don Jr.

A special station promoting the 250th anniversary of the 250th anniversary of the Americas provided opportunities to sign a mini-declaration of independence or to dress in founding fathers. The one -day event presented several activity stations, live performances and hours of history.

Trump particularly thanks his wife for his work to organize the annual event.

I would also like to thank the National Park Service, he said. The work they do by making everything so beautiful and Spiffy, and I am very difficult with regard to this. I will tell you, very very difficult. … They did an incredible job. Just look around and see

The American Egg Board, who has participated in the roller of Easter eggs for almost 50 years and is a main sponsor in the last decade, has donated 30,000 eggs that have been such as the staff of the Board of Directors and Volunteers, said Emily Metz, president and chief executive officer of the board of directors.

She said that the board includes the frustration felt by egg producers and consumers about the egg shortage caused by the spread of avian flu and how expensive it has become to buy a dozen.

Metz said that the 2,500 dozen eggs given to the White House were small and medium, the sizes not generally sold by retailers, they will therefore not filter the offer or will not contribute to even higher prices. Nearly 9 million dozen eggs are sold daily in the United States, she said.

We have the impression that we have to take a moment to celebrate where we can, and you cannot have Easter without eggs. And you cannot have the roller of Easter Easter of the White House without real eggs, said Metz in an interview.

Trump also included subjects unrelated to Easter in his brief remarks, such as recruitment gains for military and police and fire services. He said that religion returns to America.

The egg roll is one of the oldest traditions in the White House, dating from 1878 and the presidency of Rutherford B. Hayes. He opened the lawn to children after the congress prohibited them from rolling eggs on the field of the Capitol.

Monday event tickets were distributed by a lottery.

