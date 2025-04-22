Donald Trump says he will attend the funeral of Pope Francis: what we know





President Donald Trump confirmed in a social post on Truth on Monday that he would attend the funeral of Pope Francis alongside his wife, the first lady Melania Trump.

“Melania and I will go to the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome. We are impatient to be there!” Trump posted on Monday evening, after hours of speculation to find out if the president would attend the service.

Newsweek contacted the White House to comment.

Why it matters

The Vatican confirmed that Pope Francis died early Monday morning following the complications of prolonged disease. Its funerals – which take place in the coming days – will attract world leaders, religious figures and citizens reflecting on its inheritance of compassion and reform.

Francis was pope for more than a decade, becoming a symbol of progressive thought within the Catholic Church and a vocal defender of the poor, the environment and displaced people. His death caused mourning on the continents and among the leaders of political, spiritual and civil society.

Pope Francis goes to the faithful during his general weekly audience at the Paul VI Hall on February 5, 2025, in the city of the Vatican. US President Donald Trump speaks in the White Oval Office … Pope Francis goes to the faithful during his weekly general audience at Paul VI Hall on February 5, 2025, in the city of Vatican. US President Donald Trump speaks in the White House Oval Office on April 14, 2025 in Washington. More AFP / Getty images than knowing

Trump's trip to the Vatican will mark a rare moment in diplomatic history, because he will be the first American president in practice to attend papal funerals since President George W. Bush attended the funeral of Pope Jean-Paul II in 2005.

Earlier Monday, Trump ordered flags to be managed in half of the staff in honor of the late Pontiff, but at the time, he did not know if he would go to Rome.

“I don't know yet. We are going to be informed right now,” Trump told journalists during the Easter Easter Easter roll. When he was asked if he wanted to attend, he said, “Well, I don't know. I just have to look at the timing. We just lowered the flags.”

Thinking about Francis' inheritance, Trump added: “He's a very good man who loved the world. And he particularly loved people who had trouble. And that's good.”

Despite the tensions spent with Pope Francis on immigration policy, Trump said that he was supporting the accent put by the pontiff on compassion for migrants: “Yes, I do, I do,” he said.

In an article on Truth Social, before his remarks on the roller of Easter eggs, Trump wrote: “Rest in peace Pope François! May God bless him as well as all those who loved him!”

The Holy See has confirmed that, according to the wishes of the deceased pontiff, it will not be buried in traditional tombs under the Saint-Pierre basilica but in a more modest setting, reflecting its values ​​of simplicity and humility on a long time.

Mourning proclamation

After the announcement of Francis' death, the White House published a presidential proclamation honoring its memory.

“Like a mark of respect for the memory of His Holiness, Pope Francis,” wrote Trump, “I order by the present that the flag of the United States is piloted at half of the staff in the White House and on all public buildings and land … Until the sunset, the day of burial.”

The order also applies to American embassies, military facilities and naval ships in the country and abroad.

The proclamation, signed on April 21, invokes the presidential authority and a tradition of honoring the world's spiritual leaders, reflecting the federal observance declared after the death of Pope John Paul II.

What people say

Trump in a social article of truth on Monday: “Rest in peace Pope Francis! May God bless him as well as all those who loved him!”

Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the Archdiocese of New York, on the Catholic channel of Siriusxm: “There is a death in the family. And people from the whole world, especially the Catholic family, are in sorrow. We are already missing. And we see now, we hear people like talking about him. We watch television with all the clips of his different visits, May television take back Memories. “

Former president Joe Biden, on X, formerly Twitter: “It was with great sadness that Jill and I learned the death of his holiness, Pope Francis. He was different from those who preceded him. Pope Francis will remember him as one of the most consecutive leaders of our time and I am better for having known the poor.

What happens next

The Vatican described the plans for the body of Pope Francis on Monday, announcing that he will be placed in his coffin later in the evening. His body could be transferred to the Saint-Pierre basilica on Wednesday to allow the faithful to pay tribute over a period of three days. The funeral should take place on Saint-Pierre square, if the weather permits, with a two-hour service carried out mainly in Latin. It will largely follow the format of a traditional Catholic funeral, with additional papal rites.

Update of 04/21/25, 14:31 pm and: This article has been updated to include additional information.

Update 04/21/25, 4:10 p.m. HE: This title and this article have been updated to include President Trump's confirmation in a social article of truth which he will attend the funeral of Pope Francis.

