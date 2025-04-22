Politics
China says that “appeasement cannot bring peace” in the trade war with us
China warns other nations not to capitulate in the United States as commercial rage of President Donald Trump.
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce in China told the media on Monday at a press briefing that the United States had “abused prices on all its business partners under the banner of the so-called reciprocity”, a pursuit which they have described as “hegemonic policy and unilateral intimidation”.
“Sallery cannot bring peace and compromise cannot be respected,” they added. “Searching for so-called exemptions at the expense of others's interests for its own temporary selfish interests is looking for the skin of a tiger, which will ultimately fail at both ends and harm others without benefiting yourself.”
The news occurs several days after Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni went to Washington with the intention of concluding an agreement with the president on behalf of Italy and smoothing tensions between the United States and the European trade block more widely.
Although the spokesman said that the Chinese government respects the desire of other countries to directly resolve its commercial disputes with the United States, it also believes that it should “defend international economic and commercial rules and the multilateral trade system”. China has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization, alleging that Washington flouts the rules of the commercial organization by the blind relaxation of tasks and the non-negotiation of good faith.
The country undoubtedly seeks to deepen its commercial links with other partners and has made openings in recent weeks, the leaders even meeting those responsible for Korea and Japan for the first time in five years in the interest of strengthening collaboration. However, the ministry spokesman published a warning to China's business partners on Monday around the world: any agreement that another nation concludes with the United States to the detriment of China will be greeted by reprisals.
“If this happens, China will never accept it and resolutely take the countermeasures in a reciprocal way,” they said.
China has long been the subject of Trump's anger, inspiring the president to implement the functions of punishment for article 301 during his first mandate which raised prices on a multitude of articles – including clothing and shoes – up to 25%. At the time, Trump cited problems such as the handling of currencies, the transfer of forced technology, the theft of intellectual property and other non -competitive practices as a reason for his attempts to force a decoupling of the superpower of supply.
But, in the estimate of China, “no one can remain safe from the impact of unilateralism and protectionism”. Free trade should reign, the spokesperson has hinted and focuses entirely on the strengthening of his relations with other business partners to protect himself against injustice perpetuated by Washington.
“China is willing to strengthen solidarity and coordination with all parties, to work together to resist unilateral intimidation, to protect its legitimate rights and interests and to defend international equity and justice,” said the spokesperson.
Although his government reports a reluctance to retreat (or even to engage more in the climbing of the Tit-For-Tat prices to which the Trump administration has engaged in last month), there is solid evidence that the trade war already weighs on the most important and lucrative businesses in the country.
According to a report by the media from Japan Nikkei Asia, a number of clothing workshops in Guangzhou, China – which have been collectively nicknamed “Shein Village” – are closing the Ultra -Fashion arrow with the loss of activity that will come with price hikes and the closure of minimis “drilling”. By virtue of the commercial provision, hundreds of thousands of small Shein plots, of which a lot of $ 50 or less, entered the franchise of American rights.
But the machines have flouted in recent weeks – and even finished clothes are in batteries, unable to be shipped to American buyers without incurring massive taxes that come into force on May 2. A worker from a factory with around 20 employees in Nikkei, “Shein orders fell this year, and our sales are down.”
For most American buyers who frequent the SHEIN electronic commerce site or purchase on its ultra-popular application, an additional $ 100 on $ 12 Transport is an untenable prospect, completely undergoing the appeal of the platform. Knowing this, last week, Shein published a declaration urging buyers to obtain their orders before the company is forced to increase its prices to take into account the double blow of a burden in service of 145% and the loss of the exception of minimis.
“Due to recent changes in global trade rules and prices, our operating expenses have increased. To continue to offer the products you like without compromising quality, we will make prices adjustments from April 25, 2025,” the company told consumers.
However, however, the price increases imposed by Shein will not cover customs costs – consumers – file importers for direct shipping to consumers – on foot these invoices themselves. Several Reddit users have attested, after having experienced the ultra-broken break from the China minimis expeditions implemented by the Trump administration in February.
Shein Shoppers said that he had received opinions from shipping suppliers such as Fedex and DHL alert them to unpaid customs tasks, and they were invited to pay these costs via a web link so that their shipments are published.
“Unfortunately, as a American, we are very used to ignoring the things we do not like and to have this false feeling of power over things on which we have no control. It will not be that simple to turn our eyes and claim that price costs do not exist, or keep a false hope that your specific package will barely avoid being taxed.” “Order assuming you will be taxed, not that you are not. Know, be ready and make the best decision for your finances.”
